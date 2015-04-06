University

Moss Scalper

 

 University EA is a fully automated trading expert advisor robot that has been designed explicitly for scalping during the period of weak market volatility. EA contains self-adaptive market algorithms with reinforcement learning elements. This EA uses an advanced algorithm to find bespoke entry points and several additional filters for entering and exiting the market with ease. The EA has been subjected to stress tests for a period of 10 years and passes every year with a very advantageous profit/drawdown ratio. This maximum accuracy backtests show a high payout rate and good resistance even in an unexpected market event.  It analyzes the market without using obsolete indicators and patterns, a simple algorithm, decides the inputs and the direction of the order.

Features 

  • Does not use martingale or averaging.
  • Flexible risk management system.
  • Multicurrency transactions to share the risk of loss.
  • Does not require optimization and configuration. Uses ready-made strategies.
  • Flexible risk management system. 
  • Advanced algorithm for entering and exiting the market.

RECOMMENDATION
Symbol 
 EURAUD / AUDUSD / GBPUSD / GBPJPY (You can also try other pairs with more conservative settings)
Timeframe    M5 M15
Account   ECN 
Minimum deposit   100

***Time Frame of the chart for real live execution does not matter. But, make sure that you have all timeframes data available in history center (F2).


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NEURALIS CORTOID GOLD   The Adaptive Intelligence Built Exclusively for XAUUSD     For NDX       https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/187869   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2385985  ; Early days the brain started learning . You can set the EA one timeframe, one trade  . I use a few timeframes and a basket , but this EA in no way is a grid or martigale ; you set the lots and no of trades. Back tests on neurals are very difficult especially in mt4 ; the mt5 version of this EA has excellent ba
Bitcoin Scalp Pro
Profalgo Limited
5 (4)
Experts
NEW PROMO: Only a few copies copies available at current price Final price: 999$ NEW: From 349$ or higher --> Choose 1 EA for free! (for 2 trade account numbers) Make sure to check out our " Ultimate EA combo package " in our   promo blog ! LIVE SIGNAL Bitcoin Scalp Pro is a unique trading system on the market.  It is fully focused on exploiting the volatility of the Bitcoin market by trading the breakouts of support and resistance levels. The focus of the EA lies on safety, which translates i
Kenni Trades Gold Breakout MT4
Ken Rmah
Experts
Limited-time 30-day promotion: Get Kenni Trades Gold Breakout for only $499.99 —regularly $799.99 —and receive Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold FREE with your purchase. This exclusive offer is available for 30 days only. Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  now includes three selectable trading modes:   Kenni Gold Breakout ,   Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold , and   Kenni Prop Firms . Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  is an automated trading system developed specifically for Gold on MetaTrader 4 hedging account
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The Dark Lord
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3 (1)
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Neverland
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Neverland EA   is a trading system based on medium-term impulse price fluctuations. Each trade is opened when there is a corresponding trend. Neverland conducts in-depth technical analysis of your chosen currency pair. The Expert Advisor does not use aggressive and dangerous trading methods and therefore is as stable as possible when using certain settings. For safe and the most stable trading, you should always use SL. With its unique filtering algorithm for false market entry signals, Neverlan
Green Energy VX
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Experts
I am glad to welcome you on the page of my product.  Golden Rain EA   is a fully automated EA designed to trade   GOLD . It is based on machine learning cluster analysis and genetic algorithms. EA contains self-adaptive market algorithm, which uses price action patterns and standard trading indicators.  Expert showed stable results on XAUUSD in 2011-2020 period. No dangerous methods of money managment used.  Suitable for any broker conditions. Usage Tips Load the EA and trade using the chart but
XPO Logistics
Tran Thanh Tuyen
Experts
I am glad to welcome you on the page of my product The EA strategy trades purely price action with no lagging indicators which has a highly developed trading algorithm programmed that has passed through extensive testing over many years. Best used with Major Pairs   XAUUSD, XAUEUR   and is best used with reputable Low Spread ECN Brokers. Advantages Easy to configure It can be optimized in the strategy tester It has multiple modes of trading: with the trend and against the trend It has multiple
Valorant
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Valorant EA   is a multi-functional expert advisor for the MetaTrader 4 terminals. The algorithm of the expert advisor allows you to trade both with the trend and against the trend. Trading against the trend is conducted in order to close unprofitable positions with a profit. The advisor has a large number of settings that allow you to conduct conservative, aggressive or scalping trading of financial instruments.    EA contains self-adaptive market algorithms with reinforcement learning element
Gold Wings
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Gold Wings  uses an   Advanced-Smart Breakout System   for Scalping analyses the market conditions. This unique feature allows Gold Wings to maximize your profits and minimize the drawdown. All trading instan orders opened are assigned individual stoploss levels and will be managed by TrailingStop. Gold Wings has great Scalper assortment of Smart & Safety Trading, for long period of development which make profitable strategy over a long period of trading and is best used with reputable Low Spre
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