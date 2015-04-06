University EA is a fully automated trading expert advisor robot that has been designed explicitly for scalping during the period of weak market volatility. EA contains self-adaptive market algorithms with reinforcement learning elements. This EA uses an advanced algorithm to find bespoke entry points and several additional filters for entering and exiting the market with ease. The EA has been subjected to stress tests for a period of 10 years and passes every year with a very advantageous profit/drawdown ratio. This maximum accuracy backtests show a high payout rate and good resistance even in an unexpected market event. It analyzes the market without using obsolete indicators and patterns, a simple algorithm, decides the inputs and the direction of the order.

Features

Does not use martingale or averaging.

Flexible risk management system.

Multicurrency transactions to share the risk of loss.

Does not require optimization and configuration. Uses ready-made strategies.

Flexible risk management system.

Advanced algorithm for entering and exiting the market.



RECOMMENDATION



Symbol

EURAUD / AUDUSD / GBPUSD / GBPJPY (You can also try other pairs with more conservative settings)

Timeframe M5 M15 Account ECN Minimum deposit 100

***Time Frame of the chart for real live execution does not matter. But, make sure that you have all timeframes data available in history center (F2).

