Step By Step EA
- Experts
-
- Version: 1.10
- Activations: 5
I am glad to welcome you on the page of my product
Step By Step EA is a new generation Expert Advisor applying a well-established trend-following trading. The product is good both for scalping, as well as medium- and long-term trading. Step By Step always sets take profit and stop loss to its deals. Step By Step trades on all symbols and timeframes. It features multi-currency trading. The indicator searches for suitable market entry points on an already formed trend.
Benefits
- Automatic market analysis by author's indicators
- Non-linear algorithm of money management
- Various algorithms for capital protection
- Multiple parameters allow to make flexible settings for any financial instrument.
- Multicurrency transactions to share the risk of loss.
- Does not require optimization and configuration. Uses ready-made strategies.
- Flexible risk management system.
- Advanced algorithm for entering and exiting the market.
- Minimum deposit: $100.
|RECOMMENDATION
|Symbol
|GBPUSD, GBPJPY, GBPCHF (Still, EA technically works on any currency pair)
|Timeframe
|M5 or any Time frame
|Account
|ECN
|Minimum deposit
|100