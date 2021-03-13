Ghidorah
- Experts
-
- Version: 2.1
- Activations: 20
I am glad to welcome you on the page of my product.
Ghidorah EA is a conceptually new automated trading advisor using a scalping strategy. Ghidorah is a profitable and fully automated Expert Advisor for both beginners and pros. This EA is excellent for Long-Term Profits. Ghidorah is a proven short term scalping system with outstanding results over many thousands of trades. The EA focuses on short-term intraday trading and places pending orders at a possible break out levels. Also, one of the key priorities of this EA is to keep the account balance safe.
Usage Tips
- Load the EA and trade using the chart buttons
- Don't trade any other EA in the same symbol
- Take only one initial trade per symbol -never two or more-
- If the buy/sell buttons are not displayed, it means the EA is busy
- The EA can trade many symbols independently at the same time
- But be careful: never, ever, load the EA twice on the same symbol
- There is no need to set a different Magic Number to trade different symbols
- Trade from a VPS or leave your trading computer turned on 24/5
- Try to never unload the EA to assure the atomicity of the process
- Big spread hikes affect the EA negatively. If possible, trade from a fixed spread account
- In fixed spread accounts, using a small zone proves beneficial for performance
- However, a safe zone for variable spread accounts is +100 pips
- Avoid taking a trade if you expect the market to stay flat
|RECOMMENDATION
|Symbol
|GBPUSD, EURGBP, GBPCHF, GBPJPY (Still, EA technically works on any currency pair)
|Timeframe
|M5 or any Time frame
|Account
|ECN
|Minimum deposit
|100
Time Frame of the chart for real live execution does not matter. But, make sure that you have all timeframes data available in history center (F2).
Мошенничества,хотите слить депозит покупайте. Эти советники как раз для этого. На истории показывает очень хороший результат,а на реальном счете просто конкретный слив.