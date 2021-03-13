Ghidorah

I am glad to welcome you on the page of my product.
Ghidorah EA is a conceptually new automated trading advisor using a scalping strategy. Ghidorah is a profitable and fully automated Expert Advisor for both beginners and pros. This EA is excellent for Long-Term Profits. Ghidorah is a proven short term scalping system with outstanding results over many thousands of trades. The EA focuses on short-term intraday trading and places pending orders at a possible break out levels. Also, one of the key priorities of this EA is to keep the account balance safe.


Usage Tips

  • Load the EA and trade using the chart buttons
  • Don't trade any other EA in the same symbol
  • Take only one initial trade per symbol -never two or more-
  • If the buy/sell buttons are not displayed, it means the EA is busy
  • The EA can trade many symbols independently at the same time
  • But be careful: never, ever, load the EA twice on the same symbol
  • There is no need to set a different Magic Number to trade different symbols
  • Trade from a VPS or leave your trading computer turned on 24/5
  • Try to never unload the EA to assure the atomicity of the process
  • Big spread hikes affect the EA negatively. If possible, trade from a fixed spread account
  • In fixed spread accounts, using a small zone proves beneficial for performance
  • However, a safe zone for variable spread accounts is +100 pips
  • Avoid taking a trade if you expect the market to stay flat


RECOMMENDATION
Symbol 
 GBPUSD, EURGBP, GBPCHF, GBPJPY   (Still, EA technically works on any currency pair)
Timeframe    M5 or any Time frame
Account   ECN 
Minimum deposit  100

Time Frame of the chart for real live execution does not matter. But, make sure that you have all timeframes data available in history center (F2).



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Quantum Nexus is an innovative Expert Advisor that combines quantitative analysis, multi-level validation, trend-following algorithms, position-tracking mechanisms, and statistical monitoring within a unified automated trading system. Bringing this product to life required decades of development experience and one year of preparation to create Quant v5 - a hedge-fund-level quantitative analysis tool with continuous rolling OOS tests used to mathematically prove the statistical edge of strategies
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Olivier Nomblot
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NEURALIS CORTOID GOLD   The Adaptive Intelligence Built Exclusively for XAUUSD     For NDX       https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/187869   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2385985  ; Early days the brain started learning . You can set the EA one timeframe, one trade  . I use a few timeframes and a basket , but this EA in no way is a grid or martigale ; you set the lots and no of trades. Back tests on neurals are very difficult especially in mt4 ; the mt5 version of this EA has excellent ba
Bitcoin Scalp Pro
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5 (4)
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NEW PROMO: Only a few copies copies available at current price Final price: 999$ NEW: From 349$ or higher --> Choose 1 EA for free! (for 2 trade account numbers) Make sure to check out our " Ultimate EA combo package " in our   promo blog ! LIVE SIGNAL Bitcoin Scalp Pro is a unique trading system on the market.  It is fully focused on exploiting the volatility of the Bitcoin market by trading the breakouts of support and resistance levels. The focus of the EA lies on safety, which translates i
Kenni Trades Gold Breakout MT4
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Limited-time 30-day promotion: Get Kenni Trades Gold Breakout for only $499.99 —regularly $799.99 —and receive Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold FREE with your purchase. This exclusive offer is available for 30 days only. Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  now includes three selectable trading modes:   Kenni Gold Breakout ,   Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold , and   Kenni Prop Firms . Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  is an automated trading system developed specifically for Gold on MetaTrader 4 hedging account
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The Dark Lord
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I am glad to welcome you on the page of my product!!! Roxy Gold  EA   is a conceptually new automated trading advisor using a scalping strategy .   Roxy Gold EA   strategy trades purely price action with no lagging indicators which has a highly developed trading algorithm programmed that has passed through extensive testing over many years. Expert showed stable results on XAU in 2011-2020 period. No dangerous methods of money managment used. Best used with Major Pairs  XAUUSD  and is best used w
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Gold Wings  uses an   Advanced-Smart Breakout System   for Scalping analyses the market conditions. This unique feature allows Gold Wings to maximize your profits and minimize the drawdown. All trading instan orders opened are assigned individual stoploss levels and will be managed by TrailingStop. Gold Wings has great Scalper assortment of Smart & Safety Trading, for long period of development which make profitable strategy over a long period of trading and is best used with reputable Low Spre
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11877144 2021.03.25 03:19 
 

Мошенничества,хотите слить депозит покупайте. Эти советники как раз для этого. На истории показывает очень хороший результат,а на реальном счете просто конкретный слив.

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