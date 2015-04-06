Winshots Trade Assistant EA decides when to take the the first trade based on the H1 time frame and the Stochastic indicator. It is there to assist you in deciding in which direction you should trade as well as managing all the trades you open on the same chart (it's very useful in scalping on lower time frames). The first trade will always be 1 micro lot, and decision always based on the H1 time frame. Then your job is to open further trades in the same direction as top ups MANUALLY. However