LRY FX Robot

LRY FX Robot is a fully automatic trading Robot, which makes orders according to RSI indicators.

EA operating environment

  • The EA can be run in any currency, but the best test is EURUSD for H1, with a minimum of $1000.

Parameters

  • Lot - lot size for pending orders.
  • MaxLotSize - the maximum number of open orders.
  • Signal Type - A signal to open an order
  • Time Frame - The time period of the signal
  • InterestAmount - As the balance increased, so did the number of orders
  • Star Hour - the EA operation start hour.
  • End Hour - the EA operation end hour.
  • LotMultiplier - lot multiplier for the second and subsequent orders;
  • LimitOrder - Limit the number of orders.
  • OrderDistance - distance for the first order in points.
  • Currency Group - Currency used for transaction
  • Magic - you can set a magic number for the orders created.



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