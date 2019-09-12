LRY FX Robot
- Experts
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- Version: 7.3
- Updated: 12 September 2019
- Activations: 20
LRY FX Robot is a fully automatic trading Robot, which makes orders according to RSI indicators.
EA operating environment
- The EA can be run in any currency, but the best test is EURUSD for H1, with a minimum of $1000.
Parameters
- Lot - lot size for pending orders.
- MaxLotSize - the maximum number of open orders.
- Signal Type - A signal to open an order
- Time Frame - The time period of the signal
- InterestAmount - As the balance increased, so did the number of orders
- Star Hour - the EA operation start hour.
- End Hour - the EA operation end hour.
- LotMultiplier - lot multiplier for the second and subsequent orders;
- LimitOrder - Limit the number of orders.
- OrderDistance - distance for the first order in points.
- Currency Group - Currency used for transaction
- Magic - you can set a magic number for the orders created.