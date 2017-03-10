Complete Scalper

3.5

Complete Scalper is a scalper EA that combines the strategies of three Expert Advisors - Yogi EA, Scalper GBP and Cross Scalper. The Expert Advisor does not use hedging, martingale, grid strategies, arbitrage, etc. Most of the settings are already integrated into the EA code. All you need to do is to select the currency pair, adjust the WET (Western European Time) time zone in the EA parameters and to start trading. Working timeframe - M15.


Advantages of Complete Scalper

  1. Trading strategy for two new pairs - USDCHF and USDCAD.
  2. High risk diversification. The EA can work on 11 currency pairs, which allows reducing the risks in the long term.
  3. It is a good deal. You get three Expert Advisors and two new pairs for trading at an affordable price.
Complete Scalper performance on a real account: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/author/rembler


Inputs

  1. Commentary - comment to trades.
  2. MagicNumber - unique magic number.
  3. Pair - select the currency pair for trading.
  4. Friday_Evening - allow opening orders on Friday evenings.
  5. Using virtual SL and TP - use virtual Stop Loss and Take Profit levels.
  6. Using fake SL and TP - use fake Stop Loss and Take Profit levels. These are the SL and TP levels, which are increased by a random value (within certain limits). The Expert Advisor closes trades independently before these values are reached.
  7. TimeShift - time zone of the broker server relative to the WET (Western European Time).
  8. Recommended or custom SL - use recommended or custom Stop Loss.
  9. Custom SL - custom Stop Loss value.
  10. VariableStoploss - enable/disable variable Stop Loss.
  11. ATR period for variable SL - ATR indicator period for variable Stop Loss.
  12. ATR_multiplier - ATR indicator multiplier for variable Stop Loss.
  13. Recommended or custom TP - use recommended or custom Take Profit.
  14. Custom TP - custom Take Profit value.
  15. NewsFilter - enable/disable news filter.
  16. Time zone of the broker server relative to the GMT - the time shift of the broker's server relative to GMT.
  17. Enable strong news - enable/disable the consideration of strong news.
  18. Enable medium news - enable/disable the consideration of medium news.
  19. Enable weak news - enable/disable the consideration of weak news.
  20. Closing all orders in the morning - closing all orders in the morning.
  21. ClosingHour - hour of closing orders.
  22. ClosingMinute - minute of closing orders.
  23. Fix lot - fixed lot trading.
  24. Risk level - risk level as a percentage (if you want to trade a fixed lot, set the value to zero).


Recommendations

  1. Timeframe: M15.
  2. Currency pairs: EURAUD, AUDCAD, EURCAD, EURCHF, EURGBP, GBPAUD, GBPCAD, GBPCHF, GBPUSD, USDCAD and USDCHF.
  3. Account type: for best results, use an account with market execution of orders and low spread.
  4. Risk: specified in the "Risk level" parameter. It can be changed by the user.
Reviews 5
Texan Cowboy
345
Texan Cowboy 2018.05.11 00:26 
 

Good, but don't expect author to reply.

Carl Tilley
1068
Carl Tilley 2018.04.15 00:41 
 

The EA works well on Pepperstone ECN and RoboFX ECN, you just have to be patient as it's not an instant profit making machine and there will be some stop loses, but give it time and a few months is enough to see that is does actually work and make good money (as the backtests show). I use a medium/conservative money management risk on all pairs. I've just extended my rent to evaluate over another 3 months as it's going well so far on both accounts. This is a very good long term profitable night scalping EA. A+

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Texan Cowboy
345
Texan Cowboy 2018.05.11 00:26 
 

Good, but don't expect author to reply.

Tobias Grosse
1001
Tobias Grosse 2018.05.06 15:16 
 

2018 April 2: Seller is not available. Questions are not answered. Up to now only loser trades. 1 star

2018 May 6: Seller is still not available. Some winners, some losers. Overall small profit. 2 stars

2018 June 29: no profit

Carl Tilley
1068
Carl Tilley 2018.04.15 00:41 
 

The EA works well on Pepperstone ECN and RoboFX ECN, you just have to be patient as it's not an instant profit making machine and there will be some stop loses, but give it time and a few months is enough to see that is does actually work and make good money (as the backtests show). I use a medium/conservative money management risk on all pairs. I've just extended my rent to evaluate over another 3 months as it's going well so far on both accounts. This is a very good long term profitable night scalping EA. A+

Valter Oliveira
1736
Valter Oliveira 2018.03.08 00:10 
 

The seller gives good support by quickly answering any questions about the product.

I rented the Complete Scalper EA for three months for evaluation.

Grums
139
Grums 2017.05.06 06:01 
 

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