Virtual Scalper

Virtual Scalper - the most safe for your deposit the automated adviser.

Not martingale.

EA uses unique innovative algorithm of an input in the transaction, based on the virtual pending orders.

EA is adapted on trade on high-volatile market and economic news.

Thus EA is not included into the transaction at raised spread.

Minimum deposit for trade 100$

For trade the broker with low spread (from 0 - to 10 on a 5-sign) is used ECN.

Pairs GBPUSD, EURUSD, USDJPY. 

Timeframe M1 - M5.

Parametrs: 

Stoploss             

Takeprofit           

TrailingStop        

TrailingStart        

TrailingStep         

Step                 

TimeModify           

FixLot               

MM                   

Risk                 

MaxLots              

MinLots              

TimeStart            

TimeEnd              

SpreadCheck         

MaxSpread            

magic               

slippage_open        

slippage_close 


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