Virtual Scalper - the most safe for your deposit the automated adviser.

Not martingale.

EA uses unique innovative algorithm of an input in the transaction, based on the virtual pending orders.

EA is adapted on trade on high-volatile market and economic news.

Thus EA is not included into the transaction at raised spread.

Minimum deposit for trade 100$

For trade the broker with low spread (from 0 - to 10 on a 5-sign) is used ECN.

Pairs GBPUSD, EURUSD, USDJPY.

Timeframe M1 - M5.

Parametrs: