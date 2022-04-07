Expanding Grid is its speciality. It focuses on opening a large number of orders.



The currency pairs have been chosen carefully to run this system.



Once it analyze the market, it does a hedge order immediately, (so margin levels are not affected on the initial trade)

Starts grid when the price move against one of the trade, while the other Hedge will TP together once the grid basket is closed.



It is able to have fast growth in your account per month.

With such systems, users are advised to do frequent withdrawals.

EA has been optimized for the past 6 months, and also 2017/2018-2020. You can future optimize yourself individually by adjusting the grid distance , larger distance for wild volatile market, small distance for peaceful market, lot multipliers modes.

BACKTEST WITH SET FILE



Working symbol EURUSD Working Timeframe: H1

On Defaults, it trades on EURUSD,USDJPY,USDCHF,USDCAD,EURCHF.

SAFE SET FILE

YOU CAN ADD OTHER PAIRS AT YOUR OWN RISK.

Min deposit: $6000-$10000 if run all pairs, $100 if using CENT account



Features:

1:500 leverage VPS is strongly recommended Not sensitive to broker conditions

Backtested with Tick Data Suite real 99% tickdata, variable spreads and slippage.







Easy to install How to Install: Click Buy on MQL5, Log into your MQL5 account at MT4 Tools/Options/Community, then Go to Market Tab, Choose Purchased. MARKET MAKER EXPERT will appear there. Click Install. Open MT4/Navigator Menu, Open an empty chart of EURUSD H1

Drag the EA at Navigator menu, to the EURUSD chart. Make sure Autotrading turned on, Smiley appears on top right corner of Chart. Make sure that there are no errors in Experts/Journal tab That's it! Wait for Profit! (Remember to withdraw yr profit regularly)

Settings: Trade Comment- Comment for EA's orders

Trade Comment- Comment for EA's orders Magic Number - unique identifier for EA's orders

Magic Number - unique identifier for EA's orders AutoMM – Enable auto lots

AutoMM – Enable auto lots Risk - AutoLot calculation based on deposit. (0.1 recommended)

Risk - AutoLot calculation based on deposit. (0.1 recommended) Manual Lotsize

Manual Lotsize Multiplier Mode -None 1/1/1/1/1 Linear 1/2/3/4/5 - Aggressive 1/2/4/8 - CustomMult



CustomMultipler - Custom multiplier for lotsize



EA Mode - Pause, Start, Close All if Profit, Close All now



Pair to Use - Use Chart Pair or Use Multipair

Pair to Use - Use Chart Pair or Use Multipair Multipair Mode - Insert your Currency Pair here

Multipair Mode - Insert your Currency Pair here Grid Mode - NoGrid, Grid, AltGrid

Grid Mode - NoGrid, Grid, AltGrid GridDistance - Distance in Pips before 2nd order

GridDistance - Distance in Pips before 2nd order Grid Dist Mode - Same Distance, Expand Dist 1/2/3/4/5/6, AggressiveDist 1/2/4/8 CustomDist



Timeframe For New Grid Entry - Grid order open on new timeframe bar only

Distance Multiplier - Custom Multipler for Distance



MaxTrades - Max number of Averaging Trades

TP - In pips

TPMode - TP 1st entry, TP Grid Basket, TP Alternate style1, TP Alternate style2

SLMode - WholeGrid SL in pips, 1st Trade SL, NoSL

SLPips - In Pips



MaxDrawdownSL - Enable Account SL in %

MaxDDPercent - Percent of account to SL

Enable Fixed Trading Period - Look for trades at certain time periods only

Below backtests are fixed lot 0.01, ranging from 2017 or 2018-2020, and June 2020 to Dec 2020.





