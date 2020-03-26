Piramida Grid
- Experts
- Iurii Tokman
- Version: 2.0
- Updated: 26 March 2020
- Activations: 20
The Piramida Grid EA analyzes the values of the Slope Direction Line indicator for determining position entry. The grid of orders changes once the market reverses. Works on pending BUYSTOP and SELLSTOP orders. Uses a system of averaging losses which controls a balance of open trades and moves it to breakeven. Automatic detection of 4 and 5 decimal places.
Expert Advisor Setup:
- period = 32; - period for the Slope Direction Line indicator
- FilterNumber = 2; - Slope Direction Line filter setup
- ma_method = 3; - the smoothing method for Slope Direction Line
- applied_price = 0; - price used for Slope Direction Line calculations
- TF = 15; - chart period for Slope Direction Line
- StopLoss = 0; - the stop loss level in points
- Order_Step = 20; - the distance between the orders in the grid in points
- Count_Order = 5; - the number of orders in the grid
- Lock_Pips = 22; - the distance to open averaging orders in points
- koef = 2; - lot multiplier for averaging orders
- PROFIT = 10; - profit level in points
- Lots = 0.1; - the starting lot size
- MN = 100; - the magic number for the EA's orders
- UseSound = True; - turn on/off sounds
- NameFileSound = "expert.wav"; - audio file name
- MarketWatch = True; - placing profit and loss levels through order modification
- Slippage = 30; - maximum allowed slippage
- NumberOfTry = 5; - number of attempts