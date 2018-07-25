Gap EA

Gap EA is an automated trading system, which uses regularities of a price gap closing.

It is known that in about 90% of cases the gaps are likely to close, i.e. the price almost always approaches to the close price of the previous bar. The Expert Advisor utilizes this principle.

The robot tracks the gap and places an order with a take profit at the extreme of the gap, with a small stop loss.


Parameters

  • MAGIC - magic number for the EA's orders
  • Lots - traded lot size
  • Stop - fixed stop loss in points
  • MM - using money management
  • MMRisk - coefficient of lot linear dependence on funds in money management
  • Spread - maximum allowable spread value
  • Reverse - using a reverse after stop loss triggering
  • RevStop - fixed stop loss in points for the reverse trade
  • RevTake - fixed take profit in points for the reverse trade
  • Profit Trailing - using the trailing stop function (true/false)
  • Trailing stop - fixed trailing stop value (in points)
  • Trailing step - step of trailing stop
  • Slippage - allowable slippage


Operation Instructions

The trading robot can be used on any accounts with any leverage.

Recommended timeframe - М1.

The robot should be used on accounts with the minimum possible spread. If possible, use a broker with a fixed spread.

In case of floating spread, set the Spread parameter to a value not smaller than minimum spread of a given account.

Important! Be sure to optimize the Expert Advisor before using it on a live account!

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BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Forex GOLD Investor with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330! ) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Forex GOLD Investor is one of the best expert advisors developed to trade on GOLD(XAUUSD) in the forex market. Forex GOLD Investor consists of 3 trading systems . The first one is based on scalping trading strat
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Experts
PRO ADVANCED MULTI SCALPING EA - is fully automatic multi-pair trading system - very safe with steady growth. This profitable scalping EA is really one of the most stable system on the market at the present time - it takes around 60-90 trades per month.  Download EA Set_files for testing and trading: USDCHF Set_file GBPCHF Set_file GBPCAD Set_file GBPAUD Set_file EURCHF Set_file EURCAD Set_file EURAUD Set_file AUDCAD Set_file Features of EA: - Adjustable Volatility-Adaptive Stop Loss. - Fixe
HFT Prop EA
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4.93 (257)
Experts
HFT PROP EA is the High Frequency Trading Expert Advisor (EA/bot) designed to pass proprietary trading firms (prop firms) challenges which use stop orders to enter the trades when market is trending, It is basically designed for US30 just at opening of US30 in New York Session till it remain in its trending nature for 15-30 minutes, and using HFT PROP EA you can pass the challenge within few minutes for prop firms who doesn't have any lot size cap. To see its Live working you may check by signin
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Endeavor EA does not use indicators. It trades the strategy based on trading by hours and the breakout of support and resistance levels. Logic of the EA: it trades during the active phases of the Asian, European and American sessions and allows you to capture almost all the daily trend. It analyzes the history and places pending orders to follow the market direction in case of a breakout. The EA provides the options to close orders by profit or by time. When the price moves in the favorable dire
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