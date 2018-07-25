Gap EA is an automated trading system, which uses regularities of a price gap closing.

It is known that in about 90% of cases the gaps are likely to close, i.e. the price almost always approaches to the close price of the previous bar. The Expert Advisor utilizes this principle.

The robot tracks the gap and places an order with a take profit at the extreme of the gap, with a small stop loss.





Parameters

MAGIC - magic number for the EA's orders

- magic number for the EA's orders Lots - traded lot size

- traded lot size Stop - fixed stop loss in points

- fixed stop loss in points MM - using money management

- using money management MMRisk - coefficient of lot linear dependence on funds in money management

- coefficient of lot linear dependence on funds in money management Spread - maximum allowable spread value

- maximum allowable spread value Reverse - using a reverse after stop loss triggering

- using a reverse after stop loss triggering RevStop - fixed stop loss in points for the reverse trade

- fixed stop loss in points for the reverse trade RevTake - fixed take profit in points for the reverse trade

- fixed take profit in points for the reverse trade Profit Trailing - using the trailing stop function (true/false)

- using the trailing stop function (true/false) Trailing stop - fixed trailing stop value (in points)

- fixed trailing stop value (in points) Trailing step - step of trailing stop

- step of trailing stop Slippage - allowable slippage





Operation Instructions

The trading robot can be used on any accounts with any leverage.

Recommended timeframe - М1.

The robot should be used on accounts with the minimum possible spread. If possible, use a broker with a fixed spread.

In case of floating spread, set the Spread parameter to a value not smaller than minimum spread of a given account.

Important! Be sure to optimize the Expert Advisor before using it on a live account!