Holy Moly

This is the Holy Moly Expert Advisor....This is a complex Expert Advisor that basically pick trades from price movements, it is also a none-martingale and non-grid mechanism strategy that makes this Ea more interested and profitable throughout your trading journey. The Holy Moly EA can be super consistent on profits depending on the inputs selected for your style of trading, this is a hand free trading robot that can trade your way to success while you are away from the charts, another perfect advantage about this EA is that it is accurate on both trending and sideways market movement.

This EA is designed to trade Stock Indices, Currency Pairs, Material Pairs, Crypto Currencies......Basically, any pair determine based on your section in the parameters. 


Broker Zero Spreads Broker
Time Frame 5 Minutes
Pairs Us30
Minimum Deposit $500




Warning:
I only sell EA's through MQL5.com. If someone contacts you saying it is me trying to sell you something, they are a Scammer. Block and report them as spam.
If you purchase this EA anywhere besides MQL5 it is a Fake version that will not work like the real version, and you will never receive updates or support.


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patrickdrew
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patrickdrew 2023.09.26 11:20 
 

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