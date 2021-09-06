Crazy Breack
- Experts
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- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
Crazy Breack
Ea is performed for Eur Usd and Usd Jpy- i stay try it in all exchange.
Follow The Trend!
Simulation of the last 5 years (2016/06 - 2021/06) , surprising.
For Limitated Period, sale 30$!
Spreads = 20 of default
StopLose = 0.0025 default - means 0.25%
TakeProfit = 0.005 default - means 0.50%
Equity=0.999 default - working in progress - isn't important
Distanza = 0.0005 default - means when calcole signal open order at 0.05% of price
Hours - 0.25 - if use more than 1 order, time that must be cross to open new order. 1 = 1 hour; 0.25=15 minutes