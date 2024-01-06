Harami 3 pro
- Experts
-
Steve ZoegerHello to my Fx friends. Forex is so diverse that you can't really single out any particular indicator or strategy. The ever-changing market and the ever-changing economic conditions around the world mean that there are many different ways to trade, so I have developed many different robots. These
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
Harami 3 Pro Limited Edition
✅Forex Robot✅
✅ ✅Is an fully automated Forex Robot for MT4 Terminal Trading.
✅The default settings are already profitable. But you can test and adjust the files to your needs.
✅There are more then 25 Indicators built in to filter as much as possible,
✅You can also join the Telegram Channel and Group
✅ https://t.me/+rbMoGQwS0WdjNGU0
✅https://t.me/+Ft3Q8y4akvxjN2Jk
- 🔈100 % automated✅
- 🔈different settings available✅
- 🔈simple TP and SL✅
- 🔈Trailing Stop✅
- 🔈Martingale✅
- 🔈For ALL Pairs✅
- 🔈For All Time Frames✅
👌Perfect to catch overbought and over sold trends in the market.
👌The EA uses 3 different indicator to execute the trade.
👌Perfect for Longterm investment.
📊That one works also on Cent Accounts .
I wish every single trader the maximum success. But please trade responsible.
Good luck to everyone of you.