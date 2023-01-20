US30 Break Scalp

This Expert Advisor trades based on a specific range breakout within a specific hour using scalp techniques. It does not use dangerous techniques like martingale. It only opens a maximum of 3 trades per day (default settings).

The default settings are optimized for IcMarkets, FTMO and MFF (set file in the comments) although it can be used with other brokers, you just need to confirm the hours input.

Despite this Expert Advisor presents good results in backtesting and for this month (January 2023) the results are consistent with live and demo accounts this does not mean it will continue performing like this, as you may know we cannot predict the future, so Past Performance Is No Guarantee of Future Results.

The EA presents a low drawdown, however don't use this EA in an account with less than 1000$. 

Use this only on US30, USTEC, DE40 5 or 30 min timeframe (set files on comments), however this can be used in other index's or currencies but it needs to be tested.

Inputs:

  • Magic Number -> Magic number used by the EA
  • Lots -> Lots
  • Max Lots -> Max allowed lots

---Dynamic lot size settings

  • DynamicLots -> Turn on/off dynamic lot size
  • If dynamic - Lots per Balance -> If DynamicLots true, how many Lots should be used per balance. (Example: Lots = 1 and lots per balance 1000$, if you have 2000$ in your account it will open a position with 2 lots. For each 1000$ in your account it will add 1 lot).

---Risk reward settings

  • Stop loss PIPs -> Stop Loss
  • Reward -> Reward based on SL
  • Max Trades per day -> Max trades that EA can open per day

---Hour settings 

  • Operation start -> Should correspond to 12:30 P.M (GMT) in your Market Watch Terminal
  • Operation end -> Should correspond to 13:30 P.M (GMT) in your Market Watch Terminal
  • Close operation day -> Should correspond to 20:00 P.M (GMT) in your Market Watch Terminal

---Trade management

  • Activate trail Algo -> Turn on/off trail stop algo
  • Pips to trigger trail algo -> Distance to activate the trail stop
  • Pips Trail algo -> Trail pips
  • Trail by step -> If it should trail by step
  • Require to enter range -> If needs to enter the range to open new trades

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Ka Kui Chan
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Ka Kui Chan 2023.01.31 15:05 
 

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Vitor Manuel Goncalves Pinto
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Reply from developer Vitor Manuel Goncalves Pinto 2023.02.10 21:28
Thanks for your review. If you have any questions just let me know.
Since your review I have a new set file for us30 symbol that you may find interesting Response to edit: about the sl being too big when there’s a slippage the ea updates the sl to always keep the same risk. About the results I’m comparing everyday the results on live account and backtest they are very similar (icmarkets), I’m always looking for ways to improve. If you can tell me which broker you are using so I can do some test and find ways to improve. Thanks
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