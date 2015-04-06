Azerlord Mt4

Azerlord Mt4 is a grid Expert Advisor, the preferred currency pairs are: EURUSD, EUR/AUD, AUD/USD, EUR/CAD

Azerlord Mt4 does not use Martingale it is a grid Expert Advisor

Aerlord Mt4 is an Expert Advisor that allows you to set a grid of pending orders of any size and in any direction (above the price, below the price, in both directions), you can set both the step from the price to the first order of the grid and the distance between orders in points, if desired, the trading grid can be stretched as a percentage. The Expert Advisor also allows you to choose which orders you want to set (stop, limit, or stop and limit simultaneously (locked orders), if desired, you can set a repeat of orders triggered by a stop or take, i.e. in place of the closed orders, pending orders are again placed in the same place, in the same direction.





Symbol EURUSD, EUR/AUD, AUD/USD, EUR/CAD

Time frames M5, H1,

The minimum deposit is 50 US dollars

Brokers Any broker

Lot Size: 5% or manually