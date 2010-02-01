TraderPro
- Experts
-
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 20
TraderPro is a fully automated advisor for professional trade. In his work, the adviser uses a grid algorithm with hedging positions. Hedging positions increases the likelihood of successful transactions and reduces the risk of losing the deposit. The adviser is established in the usual way on the schedule with the time period M5 and works with any trading tools. To obtain high trading indicators, it is necessary to periodically optimize the parameters of the adviser. A detailed optimization algorithm is described below.
The advisor's information panel displays the current Symbol trade symbol, the probability of making a successful transaction Probability of success, the number of open buy orders and the number of OrdersBuy / Sell orders.
REMOVE button-removes the EA from the chart. Button STOP - stops the work of the Expert Advisor (pressing again starts the Expert Advisor). CLOSE button - Forcibly closes all open orders of the constructed grid.
OPTIONS
- Lots = 1 - starting lot
- K = 1.2 - the coefficient of increase of the lot when building the order grid
- StepPeriodGrid = 50 - the period for calculating the grid step
- StepGridDel = 2 - divider of the grid step value for the period
- StepGridMin = 15 - the minimum value of the grid step
- PlusOrder = 2 - number of the order in the grid, after which the grid step begins to increase
- StepPlusValue = 10 is the size of the grid increment
- Slippage = 3 - slippage at requotes
- TakeProfit = 5 - profit in points at which the order grid will be closed
- StartProfit = 0.5 - profit of the start order
- MaxTrades = 1 - the maximum number of orders in the grid
- MagicBuy = 111 - MagicNumber for BUY orders
- MagicSell = 222 - MagicNumber for SELL orders
The default parameters were tested on the currency pairs EURUSD, USDCAD.
OPTIMIZATION
The table lists the parameters that need to be optimized. IMPORTANT IMPORTANT
- Optimization of parameters should be carried out for the year before
last !!! For example, you are trading in September, therefore, it is
necessary to optimize the adviser for July, not including August !!!
Optimization is carried out at opening prices. Test the Expert Advisor
by Month.
|VARIABLE
| VALUE
| START
| STEP
|STOP
| K
| 1
| 1
| 1
| 5
| StepPeriodGrid
| 50
| 5
| 1
| 50
| StepGridDel
| 2
| 1
| 1
| 50
| StepGridMin
| 15
| 1
| 1
| 50
| StepPlusValue
| 10
| 1
| 1
|50
| TakeProfit
| 10
| 1
| 1
|50
| StartProfit
| 50
| 1
| 1
| 50
|MaxTraders
|15
|1
|1
|15
After
optimization, it is necessary to choose the most suitable parameters at
the lowest drawdown, with the condition that the drawdown is not more
than 50% of the initial deposit !!! Do not choose the optimal parameters for the largest profit, as do many novice traders.