TraderPro is a fully automated advisor for professional trade. In his work, the adviser uses a grid algorithm with hedging positions. Hedging positions increases the likelihood of successful transactions and reduces the risk of losing the deposit. The adviser is established in the usual way on the schedule with the time period M5 and works with any trading tools. To obtain high trading indicators, it is necessary to periodically optimize the parameters of the adviser. A detailed optimization algorithm is described below.

The advisor's information panel displays the current Symbol trade symbol, the probability of making a successful transaction Probability of success, the number of open buy orders and the number of OrdersBuy / Sell orders.

REMOVE button-removes the EA from the chart. Button STOP - stops the work of the Expert Advisor (pressing again starts the Expert Advisor). CLOSE button - Forcibly closes all open orders of the constructed grid.



OPTIONS



Lots = 1 - starting lot

- starting lot K = 1.2 - the coefficient of increase of the lot when building the order grid

- the coefficient of increase of the lot when building the order grid StepPeriodGrid = 50 - the period for calculating the grid step



- the period for calculating the grid step StepGridDel = 2 - divider of the grid step value for the period



- divider of the grid step value for the period StepGridMin = 15 - the minimum value of the grid step



- the minimum value of the grid step PlusOrder = 2 - number of the order in the grid, after which the grid step begins to increase



- number of the order in the grid, after which the grid step begins to increase StepPlusValue = 10 is the size of the grid increment



is the size of the grid increment Slippage = 3 - slippage at requotes

- slippage at requotes TakeProfit = 5 - profit in points at which the order grid will be closed

- profit in points at which the order grid will be closed StartProfit = 0.5 - profit of the start order

- profit of the start order MaxTrades = 1 - the maximum number of orders in the grid

- the maximum number of orders in the grid MagicBuy = 111 - MagicNumber for BUY orders

- MagicNumber for BUY orders MagicSell = 222 - MagicNumber for SELL orders

The default parameters were tested on the currency pairs EURUSD, USDCAD.



OPTIMIZATION

The table lists the parameters that need to be optimized. IMPORTANT IMPORTANT - Optimization of parameters should be carried out for the year before last !!! For example, you are trading in September, therefore, it is necessary to optimize the adviser for July, not including August !!! Optimization is carried out at opening prices. Test the Expert Advisor by Month.



VARIABLE VALUE

START

STEP

STOP K

1

1

1

5

StepPeriodGrid

50

5

1

50

StepGridDel

2

1

1

50

StepGridMin

15

1

1

50

StepPlusValue

10

1

1

50 TakeProfit

10

1

1

50 StartProfit

50

1

1

50

MaxTraders 15 1 1 15

After optimization, it is necessary to choose the most suitable parameters at the lowest drawdown, with the condition that the drawdown is not more than 50% of the initial deposit !!! Do not choose the optimal parameters for the largest profit, as do many novice traders.





