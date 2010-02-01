TraderPro

TraderPro is a fully automated advisor for professional trade. In his work, the adviser uses a grid algorithm with hedging positions. Hedging positions increases the likelihood of successful transactions and reduces the risk of losing the deposit. The adviser is established in the usual way on the schedule with the time period M5 and works with any trading tools. To obtain high trading indicators, it is necessary to periodically optimize the parameters of the adviser. A detailed optimization algorithm is described below.

The advisor's information panel displays the current Symbol trade symbol, the probability of making a successful transaction Probability of success, the number of open buy orders and the number of OrdersBuy / Sell orders.

REMOVE button-removes the EA from the chart. Button STOP - stops the work of the Expert Advisor (pressing again starts the Expert Advisor). CLOSE button - Forcibly closes all open orders of the constructed grid.

OPTIONS

  • Lots = 1 - starting lot
  • K = 1.2 - the coefficient of increase of the lot when building the order grid
  • StepPeriodGrid = 50 - the period for calculating the grid step
  • StepGridDel = 2 - divider of the grid step value for the period
  • StepGridMin = 15 - the minimum value of the grid step
  • PlusOrder = 2 - number of the order in the grid, after which the grid step begins to increase
  • StepPlusValue = 10 is the size of the grid increment
  • Slippage = 3 - slippage at requotes
  • TakeProfit = 5 - profit in points at which the order grid will be closed
  • StartProfit = 0.5 - profit of the start order
  • MaxTrades = 1 - the maximum number of orders in the grid
  • MagicBuy = 111 - MagicNumber for BUY orders
  • MagicSell = 222 - MagicNumber for SELL orders

The default parameters were tested on the currency pairs EURUSD, USDCAD.


OPTIMIZATION

The table lists the parameters that need to be optimized. IMPORTANT IMPORTANT - Optimization of parameters should be carried out for the year before last !!! For example, you are trading in September, therefore, it is necessary to optimize the adviser for July, not including August !!! Optimization is carried out at opening prices. Test the Expert Advisor by Month.

VARIABLE VALUE
START
STEP
STOP
K
1
1
1
5
StepPeriodGrid
50
5
1
50
StepGridDel
2
1
1
50
StepGridMin
15
1
1
50
StepPlusValue
10
1
1
50
TakeProfit
10
1
1
50
StartProfit
50
1
1
50
MaxTraders 15 1 1 15

After optimization, it is necessary to choose the most suitable parameters at the lowest drawdown, with the condition that the drawdown is not more than 50% of the initial deposit !!! Do not choose the optimal parameters for the largest profit, as do many novice traders.



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BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Infinity Trader EA with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Infinity Trader EA Live Results:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2290275 Infinity Trader EA seamlessly integrates the strengths of Chat GPT and Gemini AI, providing unparalleled market insights and in-depth funda
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BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Forex GOLD Investor with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330! ) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Forex GOLD Investor is one of the best expert advisors developed to trade on GOLD(XAUUSD) in the forex market. Forex GOLD Investor consists of 3 trading systems . The first one is based on scalping trading strat
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HFT PROP EA is the High Frequency Trading Expert Advisor (EA/bot) designed to pass proprietary trading firms (prop firms) challenges which use stop orders to enter the trades when market is trending, It is basically designed for US30 just at opening of US30 in New York Session till it remain in its trending nature for 15-30 minutes, and using HFT PROP EA you can pass the challenge within few minutes for prop firms who doesn't have any lot size cap. To see its Live working you may check by signin
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Recovery Manager Pro is a system for recovering drawdowns from other advisors or from manually opened orders. RM Pro has the ability to automatically dynamically adjust. The trader needs to select the risk level and the advisor will work in fully automatic mode. Can work in drawdown recovery mode and standby mode! If another advisor generates a drawdown, RM Pro will disable it, lock the position and start the process of restoring the deposit using partial closures. In its trading, the advisor u
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