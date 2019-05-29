SIA martingale grid and hedging
- Utilities
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- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
This system is very simple.. It uses a martingale grid hedging style strategy by increasing lot sizes and grid levels. The open order step and volume can be both fixed and dynamic. The EA is easily customizable.
The EA does not use a stop loss and all positions close when the chart move back from trend and arrive last grid level.
Recommended : pairs : Side way pairs is very good for this system.
Time frame : not important.
Deposit : 2000 usd for standard account.
Parameters:
Lot : first position size
Zariblot : increase size with this factor
Grid : next position in this distance
Zaribgrid : increase grid with this factor