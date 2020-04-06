FXShare Grid EA

We are proud to present our newest expert advisor developed by our trading specialists and programmers 
who found the most probable price levels the istitutional firms , banks , hedge funds and other large companies place
 their orders . The expert advisor is preset to launch a grid order system at those special levels , using 
a built-in smart algorithm to detect those leveles .
The expert can also be used when important news are about to come out , because it can pe programmed to launch the 
orders grid system at a specific time and then stop , if the "Continue" parameter is set to false , or it can be run 
continuously if the settings are modified accordingly .

The default settings are made for the EurUsd pair , H1 timeframe.


