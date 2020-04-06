FXShare Grid EA

We are proud to present our newest expert advisor developed by our trading specialists and programmers

who found the most probable price levels the istitutional firms , banks , hedge funds and other large companies place

their orders . The expert advisor is preset to launch a grid order system at those special levels , using

a built-in smart algorithm to detect those leveles .

The expert can also be used when important news are about to come out , because it can pe programmed to launch the

orders grid system at a specific time and then stop , if the "Continue" parameter is set to false , or it can be run

continuously if the settings are modified accordingly .





The default settings are made for the EurUsd pair , H1 timeframe.



