AI Chat Bot Trade Builder
- Experts
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- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
AI Chat Bot Trade Builder
Build any trading strategy just by chatting — no coding required.
AI Chat Trade Builder is a next-generation Expert Advisor powered by AI. Instead of programming complex indicators and conditions, simply describe your strategy in plain language and the AI builds it for you automatically — in seconds.
How It Works
- Open the chat panel directly inside MetaTrader 4
- Describe your strategy in your own words (any language)
- AI parses and deploys the strategy to a dedicated chart instantly
- Monitor live — indicators draw automatically, real-time values update every tick
No MQL4 knowledge needed. No settings files. Just chat.
Fully Custom Entry & Exit Conditions
Define exactly when to open and when to close — independently, in plain language. The AI builds the full condition logic automatically.
- Orders open at the start of each new bar when your entry condition is met
- Orders close automatically when your exit condition triggers — no manual intervention needed
- SL and TP remain active as a safety net alongside your exit condition
- If no exit condition is specified, the AI infers a logical reversal automatically
Build Any Strategy You Can Imagine
The AI understands virtually any technical analysis method. Here are real examples:
Trend Following:
"Buy EURUSD H1 when MA20 crosses above MA50, RSI14 below 60. Close when MA20 crosses below MA50."
Multi-Timeframe:
"Buy XAUUSD when MA20 crosses MA50 on H4, AND RSI14 on H1 is below 40. SL 150 pips, TP 300 pips."
Oscillator-Based:
"Buy when RSI14 crosses above 30 on M15. Close when RSI reaches 70. Lot size 0.1."
Breakout:
"Buy GBPUSD H1 when price closes above Bollinger upper band, volume above average. Close when price returns to the middle band. SL 80 pips."
MACD Reversal:
"Sell USDJPY H1 when MACD histogram turns negative and RSI14 is above 60. Close when MACD histogram turns positive. SL 50 pips."
Consecutive Bar Confirmation:
"Sell EURUSD M30 when RSI14 stays below 40 for 3 consecutive bars. Close when RSI rises above 50."
AI Trade Suggestions
- Ask the AI for trade ideas based on current market conditions: "What opportunities do you see on EURUSD right now?"
- Get entry, SL and TP recommendations with reasoning: "Suggest a trade setup for XAUUSD H1"
- AI analyzes live indicator values and price action before making suggestions
- One-click confirmation to deploy the suggested strategy instantly: "Apply it to slot 1"
- Ask for second opinion on your own idea: "I want to buy EURUSD now, is this a good entry?"
Supported Indicators
- Moving Averages (SMA, EMA, SMMA, LWMA) — any period, any timeframe
- RSI, CCI, Stochastic, WPR, Momentum, MACD
- Bollinger Bands, ATR, Parabolic SAR
- OHLC price conditions (open, high, low, close of any bar)
- Multi-timeframe combinations (M1 to MN)
Key Features
Strategy Builder (Chat AI)
- Natural language input — describe strategies the way you think
- Multi-language support: English, Vietnamese, Spanish, Chinese, Japanese, and more
- AI understands complex multi-condition and multi-timeframe strategies
- Modify existing strategies anytime by chatting: "Change RSI period to 21" or "Change exit to RSI above 65"
- Run up to 5 strategies simultaneously on separate charts
Live Indicator Panel
- Each strategy gets a dedicated chart with all indicators drawn automatically
- Oscillator values (RSI, CCI, Stochastic...) update in real-time every tick
- Color-coded signals: green = bullish zone, red = bearish zone
- MA trend lines redrawn every bar
Instant Order Execution
- Place market orders directly from the chat: "Buy 0.1 EURUSD now"
- Set Stop Loss and Take Profit in pips or price
- Modify or close positions by chatting
Order History & Analysis
- Query your trade history: "Show my last 10 orders"
- Ask for performance summary: "How many pips did I make this week?"
- Current indicator readings on demand: "What is RSI14 on XAUUSD H1 right now?"
Multi-Device Access
- Full functionality on Windows desktop via MetaTrader 4
- Monitor strategies and chat from mobile via the companion web dashboard (included)
- Real-time sync between desktop EA and mobile interface
Note: It only works in a real-time live environment and does not function in a backtesting environment.