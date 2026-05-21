AI Chat Bot Trade Builder

Build any trading strategy just by chatting — no coding required.

AI Chat Trade Builder is a next-generation Expert Advisor powered by AI. Instead of programming complex indicators and conditions, simply describe your strategy in plain language and the AI builds it for you automatically — in seconds.

How It Works

Open the chat panel directly inside MetaTrader 4 Describe your strategy in your own words (any language) AI parses and deploys the strategy to a dedicated chart instantly Monitor live — indicators draw automatically, real-time values update every tick

No MQL4 knowledge needed. No settings files. Just chat.

Fully Custom Entry & Exit Conditions

Define exactly when to open and when to close — independently, in plain language. The AI builds the full condition logic automatically.

Orders open at the start of each new bar when your entry condition is met

at the start of each new bar when your entry condition is met Orders close automatically when your exit condition triggers — no manual intervention needed

automatically when your exit condition triggers — no manual intervention needed SL and TP remain active as a safety net alongside your exit condition

If no exit condition is specified, the AI infers a logical reversal automatically

Build Any Strategy You Can Imagine

The AI understands virtually any technical analysis method. Here are real examples:

Trend Following:

"Buy EURUSD H1 when MA20 crosses above MA50, RSI14 below 60. Close when MA20 crosses below MA50."

Multi-Timeframe:

"Buy XAUUSD when MA20 crosses MA50 on H4, AND RSI14 on H1 is below 40. SL 150 pips, TP 300 pips."

Oscillator-Based:

"Buy when RSI14 crosses above 30 on M15. Close when RSI reaches 70. Lot size 0.1."

Breakout:

"Buy GBPUSD H1 when price closes above Bollinger upper band, volume above average. Close when price returns to the middle band. SL 80 pips."

MACD Reversal:

"Sell USDJPY H1 when MACD histogram turns negative and RSI14 is above 60. Close when MACD histogram turns positive. SL 50 pips."

Consecutive Bar Confirmation:

"Sell EURUSD M30 when RSI14 stays below 40 for 3 consecutive bars. Close when RSI rises above 50."

AI Trade Suggestions

Ask the AI for trade ideas based on current market conditions: "What opportunities do you see on EURUSD right now?"

Get entry, SL and TP recommendations with reasoning: "Suggest a trade setup for XAUUSD H1"

AI analyzes live indicator values and price action before making suggestions

One-click confirmation to deploy the suggested strategy instantly: "Apply it to slot 1"

Ask for second opinion on your own idea: "I want to buy EURUSD now, is this a good entry?"

Supported Indicators

Moving Averages (SMA, EMA, SMMA, LWMA) — any period, any timeframe

RSI, CCI, Stochastic, WPR, Momentum, MACD

Bollinger Bands, ATR, Parabolic SAR

OHLC price conditions (open, high, low, close of any bar)

Multi-timeframe combinations (M1 to MN)

Key Features

Strategy Builder (Chat AI)

Natural language input — describe strategies the way you think

Multi-language support: English, Vietnamese, Spanish, Chinese, Japanese, and more

AI understands complex multi-condition and multi-timeframe strategies

Modify existing strategies anytime by chatting: "Change RSI period to 21" or "Change exit to RSI above 65"

Run up to 5 strategies simultaneously on separate charts

Live Indicator Panel

Each strategy gets a dedicated chart with all indicators drawn automatically

Oscillator values (RSI, CCI, Stochastic...) update in real-time every tick

Color-coded signals: green = bullish zone, red = bearish zone

MA trend lines redrawn every bar

Instant Order Execution

Place market orders directly from the chat: "Buy 0.1 EURUSD now"

Set Stop Loss and Take Profit in pips or price

Modify or close positions by chatting

Order History & Analysis

Query your trade history: "Show my last 10 orders"

Ask for performance summary: "How many pips did I make this week?"

Current indicator readings on demand: "What is RSI14 on XAUUSD H1 right now?"

Multi-Device Access

Full functionality on Windows desktop via MetaTrader 4

via MetaTrader 4 Monitor strategies and chat from mobile via the companion web dashboard (included)

via the companion web dashboard (included) Real-time sync between desktop EA and mobile interface