AI Chat Bot Trade Builder

AI Chat Bot Trade Builder

Build any trading strategy just by chatting — no coding required.

AI Chat Trade Builder is a next-generation Expert Advisor powered by AI. Instead of programming complex indicators and conditions, simply describe your strategy in plain language and the AI builds it for you automatically — in seconds.

How It Works

  1. Open the chat panel directly inside MetaTrader 4
  2. Describe your strategy in your own words (any language)
  3. AI parses and deploys the strategy to a dedicated chart instantly
  4. Monitor live — indicators draw automatically, real-time values update every tick

No MQL4 knowledge needed. No settings files. Just chat.

Fully Custom Entry & Exit Conditions

Define exactly when to open and when to close — independently, in plain language. The AI builds the full condition logic automatically.

  • Orders open at the start of each new bar when your entry condition is met
  • Orders close automatically when your exit condition triggers — no manual intervention needed
  • SL and TP remain active as a safety net alongside your exit condition
  • If no exit condition is specified, the AI infers a logical reversal automatically

Build Any Strategy You Can Imagine

The AI understands virtually any technical analysis method. Here are real examples:

Trend Following:

"Buy EURUSD H1 when MA20 crosses above MA50, RSI14 below 60. Close when MA20 crosses below MA50."

Multi-Timeframe:

"Buy XAUUSD when MA20 crosses MA50 on H4, AND RSI14 on H1 is below 40. SL 150 pips, TP 300 pips."

Oscillator-Based:

"Buy when RSI14 crosses above 30 on M15. Close when RSI reaches 70. Lot size 0.1."

Breakout:

"Buy GBPUSD H1 when price closes above Bollinger upper band, volume above average. Close when price returns to the middle band. SL 80 pips."

MACD Reversal:

"Sell USDJPY H1 when MACD histogram turns negative and RSI14 is above 60. Close when MACD histogram turns positive. SL 50 pips."

Consecutive Bar Confirmation:

"Sell EURUSD M30 when RSI14 stays below 40 for 3 consecutive bars. Close when RSI rises above 50."

AI Trade Suggestions

  • Ask the AI for trade ideas based on current market conditions: "What opportunities do you see on EURUSD right now?"
  • Get entry, SL and TP recommendations with reasoning: "Suggest a trade setup for XAUUSD H1"
  • AI analyzes live indicator values and price action before making suggestions
  • One-click confirmation to deploy the suggested strategy instantly: "Apply it to slot 1"
  • Ask for second opinion on your own idea: "I want to buy EURUSD now, is this a good entry?"

Supported Indicators

  • Moving Averages (SMA, EMA, SMMA, LWMA) — any period, any timeframe
  • RSI, CCI, Stochastic, WPR, Momentum, MACD
  • Bollinger Bands, ATR, Parabolic SAR
  • OHLC price conditions (open, high, low, close of any bar)
  • Multi-timeframe combinations (M1 to MN)

Key Features

Strategy Builder (Chat AI)

  • Natural language input — describe strategies the way you think
  • Multi-language support: English, Vietnamese, Spanish, Chinese, Japanese, and more
  • AI understands complex multi-condition and multi-timeframe strategies
  • Modify existing strategies anytime by chatting: "Change RSI period to 21" or "Change exit to RSI above 65"
  • Run up to 5 strategies simultaneously on separate charts

Live Indicator Panel

  • Each strategy gets a dedicated chart with all indicators drawn automatically
  • Oscillator values (RSI, CCI, Stochastic...) update in real-time every tick
  • Color-coded signals: green = bullish zone, red = bearish zone
  • MA trend lines redrawn every bar

Instant Order Execution

  • Place market orders directly from the chat: "Buy 0.1 EURUSD now"
  • Set Stop Loss and Take Profit in pips or price
  • Modify or close positions by chatting

Order History & Analysis

  • Query your trade history: "Show my last 10 orders"
  • Ask for performance summary: "How many pips did I make this week?"
  • Current indicator readings on demand: "What is RSI14 on XAUUSD H1 right now?"

Multi-Device Access

  • Full functionality on Windows desktop via MetaTrader 4
  • Monitor strategies and chat from mobile via the companion web dashboard (included)
  • Real-time sync between desktop EA and mobile interface

Note: It only works in a real-time live environment and does not function in a backtesting environment.


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BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy BF Scalper PRO with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $177 (Regular Price: $447 — You Save $270!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! For Settings, Instructions and LIVE Results Click Here! BF Scalper PRO is the professional version of the very popular EA - BF Scalper EA. We have implemented a lot of new additional features and systems in this PRO v
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Info: Working trading pairs :  XAUUSD, GOLD  Timeframe: H1 Min deposit: $100 Min leverage 1:20  Works with any broker, though an ECN broker is recommended Features: No martingale No grid trading No averaging No dangerous money management techniques Hard stop loss and take profit for every trade Stable results since 1999 with 99.9% quality quotes Not sensitive to broker conditions Easy to install and use FTMO and Prop firm ready Complies with FIFO rules (Need to disable Hedging in EA settings)
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5 (6)
Experts
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Forex Diamond EA with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Live Results:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379493 Forex Diamond EA – Reliable Automated Trading Powered by Smart Algorithms Forex Diamond EA is a proven expert advisor designed to deliver consistent results us
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Experts
Spider Crazy Pro is at discount Price only Today, at 50% of the Original Price! Buy Now! Spider Crazy Pro is a trading robot  for the trading on forex. This is a complete system with   11 Strategy in 1 EA . This Robot opens a   large number of orders .  Important Information Revealed Leave a review and contact me via mql5 to receive a free copy of Squirrel Trader Pro ! This Expert advisor not use arbitrage or breakout, then we see an high resistance to slippage Spider  Crazy Pro  Work in  EURU
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