VictoryLevels
- Indicators
-
Evgeniy Zhdan➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖
Products: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/trendhunter/seller
➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 10
Indicator of strong levels. Usually, price either bounces off them or breaks out powerfully with a strong move. Also, often in areas of such levels, the price turns into sideways movement, gaining strength before a new impulse.
Settings:
- Timeframe - Select a timeframe;
- TopColor - Color of support zones;
- BotColor - Color of resistance zones;
- Price_mark - Color of price labels;
- Price_Width - The size of price labels.