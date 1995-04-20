NexusSignal Scalping
- Indicators
- Vincent Jose Proenca
- Version: 6.0
- Activations: 5
TECHNICAL DESCRIPTION
The Nexus Signal System is an MT4 indicator that combines 12 technical criteria to generate trading signals. The system analyzes the confluence of multiple factors (trend, momentum, volume, S/R zones) before validating a signal, which reduces the number of false signals compared to indicators using a single criterion.
ANALYSIS CRITERIA (Scoring 0–15 points):
-
Pattern detection (pin bars, engulfing)
-
Multi-Timeframe Analysis (higher timeframe trend confirmation)
-
ADX Market Regime (avoids non-trending markets)
-
Support/Resistance Zones (automatic swing points)
-
Moving Averages 20/50/200 (trend alignment)
-
RSI 14 periods (momentum)
-
Relative Volume (institutional confirmation)
-
ATR (volatility)
FEATURES:
-
Signals with transparent quality score (0–15)
-
Automatically detected S/R zones displayed on chart
-
Preliminary signals (current bar) and confirmed signals (closed bar)
-
Stop Loss and Take Profit calculated using ATR
-
Dashboard with real-time market information
-
8 color themes for visual customization
-
56 configurable parameters to adapt to your trading style
USAGE:
-
INSTALLATION: Compile in MetaEditor and attach to chart
-
KEY PARAMETERS:
-
Min_Signal_Score : Sets the minimum quality threshold (default 6.5/15)
-
MTF_Timeframe : Confirmation timeframe (default H4)
-
Color_Theme : Choice of 8 visual themes
-
-
INTERPRETATION:
-
High score (≥8) = More criteria validated = Higher probability
-
Low score (≤6) = Fewer criteria = Lower probability
-
[Score] in brackets = Preliminary signal, may change
-
Score without brackets = Confirmed signal, will not change
-
-
TRADING:
-
The indicator does NOT place orders automatically
-
The user decides whether to enter based on their strategy
-
Follow proper risk management (1–2% per trade recommended)
-
Test on demo before trading live
-
IMPORTANT WARNINGS:
-
No indicator guarantees profits
-
Past performance does not predict future results
-
Results vary depending on market conditions
-
Requires trading knowledge (not for absolute beginners)
-
Should be combined with proper risk management
-
Demo testing strongly recommended before live use
TECHNICAL REQUIREMENTS:
-
MetaTrader 4 (Build 1355 or higher)
-
Basic MT4 and Forex trading knowledge
-
Windows (Consolas font required, installed by default)
RECOMMENDED TIMEFRAMES: M5, M15 for best signal-to-quality ratio