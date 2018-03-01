Colored trend indicator advanced is a trend indicator that is based on Fast Moving Average and Slow Moving Average and also uses RSI and Momentum to give a trend strength in percent. It is aimed to find more healthy trends with this indicator. This indicator can be used alone as a trend indicator.





Colors

(Default) Green = Uptrend (Default) Red = Downtrend No color = No trend, no good trend





Indicator Parameters

WarnPosTrendchange: Warns you when the trend may change.

Warns you when the trend may change. FullColor: See screenshot.

See screenshot. Signal Period: the number of bars used for the indicator calculations.

the number of bars used for the indicator calculations. Slow MA period: Period for the slow moving average.

Period for the slow moving average. Fast MA period: Period for the fast moving average.

Period for the fast moving average. MA method: Default is EMA (Exponential moving average).

Default is EMA (Exponential moving average). ColorUpTrend: Color for bullish trend.

Color for bullish trend. ColorDownTrend: Color for bearish trend.

Color for bearish trend. RsiPeriod: Period for the RSI indicator.

Period for the RSI indicator. RsiPriceAPLL: Price type used for RSI indicator.

Price type used for RSI indicator. MomentumPeriod: Period for the Momentum indicator.

Period for the Momentum indicator. MomentumPriceAPLL: Price type used for Momentum indicator.

Price type used for Momentum indicator. StrongnessPercent: 100 is good for low timeframes. When using higher timeframes, use a smaller number. It is possible to enter more than 100% but I do not recommend it.

100 is good for low timeframes. When using higher timeframes, use a smaller number. It is possible to enter more than 100% but I do not recommend it. StrengthRounding: Round trend strengths at 5 percent (18% becomes 15%, 3% becomes 0%, 78% becomes 75%, etc.).

Round trend strengths at 5 percent (18% becomes 15%, 3% becomes 0%, 78% becomes 75%, etc.). ShowSpread: Show Spread label on chart.

Show Spread label on chart. ShowServertime: Show Server time label on chart.

Show Server time label on chart. renewTimeMilliSec: Refresh time for spread and server time in milliseconds.

Refresh time for spread and server time in milliseconds. LabelColor: Color for spread and server time label.

Works on all timeframes.

Works on all currencies.

Default parameters are optimized for low timeframes (EURUSD M5). To use the indicator on a higher timeframe, you have to adjust the parameters.

If you have any questions, feel free to ask.