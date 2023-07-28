Win rate signal Heiken Ashi

■ Indicator with Win Rate Calculation System
[Indicator Features]
This indicator allows traders to intuitively and clearly confirm regular technical analysis through sign signals. 
Moreover, it can verify if the current parameters are appropriate by checking the win rate, and it includes an automatic win rate determination system that refrains from generating signals when the win rate is low. 
This reduces unnecessary entries and enables entry only during high win rate periods.

[Important Explanation]
・Does not repaint. Usable on timeframes ranging from 1 minute to weekly.
・No currency restrictions. Can be used with all currency pairs.
・Can calculate the win rate.
・Signals are generated only when the predefined win rate or higher is met.
・Designed with load reduction measures! Suitable for long-term use and simultaneous use with 9 currency pairs.
・As a well-known indicator, it allows studying while observing the signals.
・Debugged and verified by a debugger to address any issues.

[Explanation of Heikin Ashi Arrow Signal]
Heikin Ashi is a type of candlestick chart used as an indicator to visualize market trend conditions. 
By processing market price data and creating Heikin Ashi charts, traders can visually grasp market trends.

[Advantages]
・Visually displays market trends, useful for trend-following traders.
・Reflects market volatility, forming larger candles during strong market conditions.

[Characteristics]
・Confirms price reversals and allows traders to ride the trend.
・Easy to use and beginner-friendly.
・Not suitable for weak market fluctuations.

By leveraging this highly reliable indicator, traders can swiftly respond to market fluctuations and achieve profitable trades. 
Using the Heikin Ashi Arrow Signal Indicator, you can also achieve trades like a professional trader by grasping market direction and making informed decisions.
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Win rate signal MACD
Eve sense Co., Ltd.
Indicators
Indicator equipped with a win rate calculation system [Indicator Features] This indicator allows you to intuitively and easily confirm regular technical analysis with sign signals.  Moreover, it can check the win rate of the current parameters and includes an automatic win rate determination system that avoids giving signals when the win rate is low.  This reduces unnecessary entries and allows you to enter trades only when the win rate is high. [Important Notes] ・There is no repainting. It
Win rate signal OsMA
Eve sense Co., Ltd.
Indicators
Indicator equipped with a win rate calculation system [Indicator Features] This indicator allows for intuitive and easy confirmation of regular technical analysis through sign signals.  Moreover, it can check the appropriateness of the current parameters by verifying the win rate and includes an automatic win rate determination system that refrains from generating signals when the win rate is low.  This reduces unnecessary entries and enables trading only during periods of high win rates. [I
Win rate signal Bollinger Bands
Eve sense Co., Ltd.
Indicators
Indicator equipped with a win rate calculation system [Indicator Features] This indicator allows for intuitive and easy confirmation of regular technical analysis through sign signals.  Moreover, it can check the appropriateness of the current parameters by verifying the win rate and includes an automatic win rate determination system that refrains from generating signals when the win rate is low.  This reduces unnecessary entries and enables trading only during periods of high win rates. [I
Win rate signal Ichimoku Cloud
Eve sense Co., Ltd.
Indicators
Indicator equipped with a win rate calculation system [Indicator Features] This indicator allows for intuitive and easy confirmation of regular technical analysis through sign signals.  Moreover, it can check the appropriateness of the current parameters by verifying the win rate and includes an automatic win rate determination system that refrains from generating signals when the win rate is low.  This reduces unnecessary entries and enables trading only during periods of high win rates. [I
Win rate signal Parabolic SAR
Eve sense Co., Ltd.
Indicators
Indicator equipped with a win rate calculation system [Indicator Features] This indicator allows for intuitive and easy confirmation of regular technical analysis through sign signals.  Moreover, it can check the appropriateness of the current parameters by verifying the win rate and includes an automatic win rate determination system that refrains from generating signals when the win rate is low.  This reduces unnecessary entries and enables trading only during periods of high win rates. [I
Win rate signal Stochastic Oscillator
Eve sense Co., Ltd.
Indicators
Indicator equipped with a win rate calculation system [Indicator Features] This indicator allows for intuitive and easy confirmation of regular technical analysis through sign signals.  Moreover, it can check the appropriateness of the current parameters by verifying the win rate and includes an automatic win rate determination system that refrains from generating signals when the win rate is low.  This reduces unnecessary entries and enables trading only during periods of high win rates. [I
Win rate signal RSI
Eve sense Co., Ltd.
Indicators
Indicator equipped with a win rate calculation system [Indicator Features] This indicator allows for intuitive and easy confirmation of regular technical analysis through sign signals.  Moreover, it can check the appropriateness of the current parameters by verifying the win rate and includes an automatic win rate determination system that refrains from generating signals when the win rate is low.  This reduces unnecessary entries and enables trading only during periods of high win rates. [I
Win rate signal CCI
Eve sense Co., Ltd.
Indicators
Indicator with Win Rate Calculation System [Indicator Features] This indicator allows for intuitive and clear confirmation of regular technical analysis through sign signals.  Moreover, it can verify the appropriateness of the current parameters by checking the win rate, and it includes an automatic win rate determination system that refrains from generating signals when the win rate is low.  This reduces unnecessary entries and enables entry only during high win rate periods. [Important Exp
Win rate signal Awesome Oscillator
Eve sense Co., Ltd.
Indicators
Indicator with Win Rate Calculation System [Indicator Features] This indicator allows traders to intuitively and clearly confirm regular technical analysis through sign signals.  Moreover, it can verify if the current parameters are appropriate by checking the win rate, and it includes an automatic win rate determination system that refrains from generating signals when the win rate is low.  This reduces unnecessary entries and enables entry only during high win rate periods. [Important Expl
Win rate signal Accelerator Oscillator
Eve sense Co., Ltd.
Indicators
Indicator with Win Rate Calculation System [Indicator Features] This indicator allows traders to intuitively and clearly confirm regular technical analysis through sign signals.  Moreover, it can verify if the current parameters are appropriate by checking the win rate, and it includes an automatic win rate determination system that refrains from generating signals when the win rate is low.  This reduces unnecessary entries and enables entry only during high win rate periods. [Important Expl
Win rate signal Price Range
Eve sense Co., Ltd.
Indicators
Indicator Equipped with Win Rate Calculation System 【Indicator Features】 This indicator allows you to intuitively and clearly confirm normal technical analysis through signal signs.  Moreover, it has an automatic win rate determination system that checks if the current parameters are suitable and avoids issuing signals when the win rate is low.  This reduces unnecessary entries and allows you to enter trades only when the win rate is high. 【Important Explanation】 ・No repainting. Usable from
Win rate signal Echidna
Eve sense Co., Ltd.
Indicators
12 Types of Technical Analysis Included! Indicator Equipped with Win Rate Calculation System 【Indicator Features】 This indicator allows you to intuitively and clearly confirm 12 types of normal technical analysis through signal signs.  Moreover, it has an automatic win rate determination system that checks if the current parameters are suitable and avoids issuing signals when the win rate is low.  This reduces unnecessary entries and allows you to enter trades only when the win rate is high.
Signal EA Hydra
Eve sense Co., Ltd.
Utilities
Convert Signal Sign to Expert Advisor (EA)! 【Expert Advisor Features】 This Expert Advisor is a system that reads the indicator's signal sign and enables automatic trading.  Wouldn't it be like a dream if good indicators in the market could be converted into EAs? Moreover, it comes with advanced functionality. 【Important Explanation】 ・Arrow sign automatic entry function (Real sign, Confirmed sign) ・Lot size automatic adjustment function (When set to auto, purchases are proportional to surplus
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