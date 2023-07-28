Win rate signal Heiken Ashi

■ Indicator with Win Rate Calculation System

[Indicator Features]

This indicator allows traders to intuitively and clearly confirm regular technical analysis through sign signals.

Moreover, it can verify if the current parameters are appropriate by checking the win rate, and it includes an automatic win rate determination system that refrains from generating signals when the win rate is low.

This reduces unnecessary entries and enables entry only during high win rate periods.





[Important Explanation]

・Does not repaint. Usable on timeframes ranging from 1 minute to weekly.

・No currency restrictions. Can be used with all currency pairs.

・Can calculate the win rate.

・Signals are generated only when the predefined win rate or higher is met.

・Designed with load reduction measures! Suitable for long-term use and simultaneous use with 9 currency pairs.

・As a well-known indicator, it allows studying while observing the signals.

・Debugged and verified by a debugger to address any issues.





[Explanation of Heikin Ashi Arrow Signal]

Heikin Ashi is a type of candlestick chart used as an indicator to visualize market trend conditions.

By processing market price data and creating Heikin Ashi charts, traders can visually grasp market trends.





[Advantages]

・Visually displays market trends, useful for trend-following traders.

・Reflects market volatility, forming larger candles during strong market conditions.





[Characteristics]

・Confirms price reversals and allows traders to ride the trend.

・Easy to use and beginner-friendly.

・Not suitable for weak market fluctuations.





By leveraging this highly reliable indicator, traders can swiftly respond to market fluctuations and achieve profitable trades.

Using the Heikin Ashi Arrow Signal Indicator, you can also achieve trades like a professional trader by grasping market direction and making informed decisions.