Congestioni

5

This indicator is very usefull to TRADE Trading Ranges and helps identify the following TREND.

Every Trader knows that any market stay 80% of the time in trading ranges and only 20% of the time in TREND; this indicator has been built to help traders trade trading ranges.

Now instead of waiting for the next TREND, You can SWING TRADE on trading ranges with this simple yet very effective indicator.


TRADING with CONGESTIONI INDICATOR:

The CONGESTIONI Indicator identify a new trading range and alert user with audio and visible alert, so You can bring Your attention to the asset.

You can use this indicator on any asset such us: FOREX, INDICES, COMMODITIES, STOCKS etc...

You can either swing trade the TR or wait for a Breackout/Breackdown to follow the upcoming trend.


HOW TO USE THE CONGESTIONI INDICATOR:

1. Buy and install the indicator on Your terminal

2. Put the indicator on the assets You want to monitor for trading

3. Wait to receive Alerts

4. Start Trading either within the CONGESTIONI Indicator, selling when prices touch resistance or buying when prices touch support

Or follow Breackout/Breachdown when a BAR close below one of the supporto or resistance lines, it's a signal that with high probability, price will move in that direction

5. Put stop loss just below the line that was not breack

6. Book and take profit according to Your target or when prices  will stop in the next CONGESTIONI signal.

- contact me on MQL5.com : send a message

Reviews 1
ningio
39
ningio 2022.09.04 13:20 
 

Grazie veramente, è un super indicatore che consente un vero salto di qualità nell'operatività quotidiana di trading. Consente vere e proprige entrate chirurgiche usato nei vari tf. Grazie

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Trend Signal Advanced System
Vitalyi Belyh
Indicators
Trend Signal Advanced System - is a trading system that provides trend-following entry signals for short- and medium-term trades. Signal arrows are plotted on the current candlestick, generating signals at the top and bottom of the chart. The trend is based on the "standard deviation" indicator with flexible, customizable parameters for any trading instrument volatility. The trading system includes Take Profit and Stop Loss level planner, allowing you to select appropriate trading result levels
Binary Options Channels Signals
Majeed Odubela
Indicators
SYSTEM INTRODUCTION:   The Binary Options Channels System Is Specifically Designed For Binary Options Trading. Unlike Other Systems And Indicators That Were Adopted From Other Trading Environments For Binary Options. Little Wonder Why Many Of Such Systems Fail To Make Money . Many End Up Loosing Money For Their Users.  A Very Important Fact That Must Be Noted Is The Fact That Application Of Martingale Is not Required. Thus Making It Safer For Traders Usage And Profitability. A Trader Can Use Fi
Quantum Momentum Guard
Ashraful Alam
Indicators
Quantum Momentum Guard (QMG) Advanced Breakout & Momentum Indicator for MetaTrader 4 Quantum Momentum Guard (QMG) is a next-generation MetaTrader 4 trading indicator designed to identify high-probability breakout opportunities using a powerful combination of advanced momentum analysis and high-level mathematical calculations . Unlike ordinary indicators that generate signals based on a single condition, QMG confirms every breakout with momentum strength and mathematical validation , ensuring
VTrende Pro mt4
Andrii Diachenko
3 (2)
Indicators
VTrende Pro MT4 - MTF indicator for trend trading with a display panel for MT5 *** Videos can be translated into any language using subtitles (video language - Russian) Although the signals of the VTrende Pro indicator can be used as signals of a full-fledged trading system, it is recommended to use them in conjunction with the Bill Williams TS. VTrende Pro  MT4 is an extended version of the VTrende indicator. Difference between Pro version and VTrende: - Time zones - Signal V - signal 1-2 wave
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Indicators
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Stefano Frisetti
Indicators
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5 (1)
Indicators
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This is a RISK MANAGER utility for MetaTrader. To activate it, after downloading it, you must enable all autotrading controls on MetaTrader, as with EXPERT ADVISORS. The user must enter control settings as indicated in the indicator properties, which initially have default data. RISK MANAGER will perform checks and display pop-up alerts when certain behaviors exceed the user-entered settings. It's free; use it, try it, develop it, or contribute ideas. It's just a utility; the programmer assumes
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Indicators
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Stefano Frisetti
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Stefano Frisetti
Indicators
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Stefano Frisetti
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3.67 (3)
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Experts
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attenzione: in prevendita e' proposto a 97 USD mentre da sabato 7 giugno 2025 passera' a 197 usd o 287 usd senza altre notifiche. TRADEX AI Imagine being able to avoid the cost of slippage on every TRADE! It is an unavoidable cost that is applied to almost every trade executed at market prices. The term “slippage”, literally “slippage”, describes the difference between the order price and the execution price of a trade, on average it is 1 pip or 10 basis points but sometimes it is higher. TRAD
Scipio Ea
Stefano Frisetti
Experts
BEWARE OF SCAM: SCIPIO EA is distributed only by MQL5.com SCIPIO AI is my Automatic trading BOT created after over 20 years of experience in the financial markets, it automates 100% of the TRADING activity, entry, management, stop loss, day after day the TRADER does not have to do anything. This EA opens only 1 TRADE at a time and immediately sets the STOP LOSS very close, it does not use grid or martingale, one trade at a time so it avoids large DRAW DONW. It uses artificial intelligence to
Scipio Gold Bot
Stefano Frisetti
Experts
BEWARE of SCAM! SCIPIO GOLD BOT is only distributed by MQL5.com. Please note: this is not a commercial BOT, but a professional one. Distribution is limited to 100 copies in total, and the price may increase without notice. Thisi is MT4 versione, Mt5 version is here:  https://www.mql5.com/it/market/product/148820 The differences that make SCIPIO EA unique are: + no variable settings or settings that the TRADER must enter + only opens one trade at a time + always uses close and fixed STOP LOSSES
Scipio Velox Quant
Stefano Frisetti
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*Beware of SCAMS! SCIPIO GOLD BOT is distributed exclusively via MQL5.com* + BACKTEST: We recommend running it on GOLD with these settings: Timeframe: M15 or M30 / SL = 160 / TRAIL = 240 / the rest = 0 or OFF. This is not a mass-market bot but a professional-grade tool; distribution is strictly limited to 100 copies, and the price is subject to increase without notice. SCIPIO VELOX is an advanced quantitative trading bot developed for 100% automated operation on MT4 and MT5 platforms. No manual
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Stefano Frisetti
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RISK CONTROL MANAGER Now You can have the same control over risk management as big trading rooms, institutional investors and hedge funds. Managing risk is a fundamental operation for your brokerage.  Choose your maximum desired risk exposure in percentage to Your account, set it on the RISK CONTROL MANAGER, the EA will check and make sure that You'll never exceed that. When You ignore the trading risk, and you leave your operations open, that potentially could lead to catastrophic trade expos
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attenzione: in prevendita e' proposto a 97 USD mentre da sabato 7 giugno 2025 passera' a 197 usd o 287 usd senza altre notifiche. TRADEX AI Imagine being able to avoid the cost of slippage on every TRADE! It is an unavoidable cost that is applied to almost every trade executed at market prices. The term “slippage”, literally “slippage”, describes the difference between the order price and the execution price of a trade, on average it is 1 pip or 10 basis points but sometimes it is higher. TRA
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Stefano Frisetti
Experts
Beware of SCAMS! SCIPIO GOLD BOT is distributed only on MQL5.com This is not a commercial BOT, but it is professional, distribution is limited to 100 copies in total and the price may increase without notice. The differences that make SCIPIO EA unique are: + no variable settings or settings that the TRADER has to enter + opens only 1 trade at a time + always use close and fixed STOP LOSS + adapt SL and TP to the volatility of the day + SCIPIO EA is truly an EA that trades automatically without
Scipio Velox Quant mt5
Stefano Frisetti
Experts
*Beware of SCAMS! SCIPIO GOLD BOT is distributed exclusively via MQL5.com* + BACKTEST: We recommend running it on GOLD with these settings: Timeframe: M15 or M30 / SL = 160 / TRAIL = 240 / the rest = 0 or OFF. This is not a mass-market bot but a professional-grade tool; distribution is strictly limited to 100 copies, and the price is subject to increase without notice. SCIPIO VELOX is an advanced quantitative trading bot developed for 100% automated operation on MT4 and MT5 platforms. No manual
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ningio
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ningio 2022.09.04 13:20 
 

Grazie veramente, è un super indicatore che consente un vero salto di qualità nell'operatività quotidiana di trading. Consente vere e proprige entrate chirurgiche usato nei vari tf. Grazie

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