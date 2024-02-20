FX Flow indicator can be used as an anticipator of the next trend, preferably confirmed by Price Action or another oscillator (RSi, Stochastic ..).



It takes the money flows of the major currencies USD EUR GBP AUD NZD CAD CHF JPY into account, and processes them.

Excellent tool for indices, but also for correlations between currencies.

Works on each timeframes.





Blue line: Bull market

Yellow line: Bear market





Note: if the indicator opens the window, but does not draw lines, load the histories of the same period of time in all the crosses of all the indicated currencies (i.e. AUDCAD, AUDCHF, AUDJPY, AUDUSD, GBPAUD, GBPUSD, EURGBP....)

In Demo does not work M1 and M5, unfortunately they are the limits of MT4.







Parameters

Periods: Bars selected for calculation.

History download: "true" for first time and fisrt timeframe. "false" after loading.

