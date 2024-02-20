FX Flow

FX Flow  indicator can be used as an anticipator of the next trend, preferably confirmed by Price Action or another oscillator (RSi, Stochastic ..).

It takes the money flows of the major currencies USD EUR GBP AUD NZD CAD CHF JPY into account, and processes them.

Excellent tool for indices, but also for correlations between currencies.

Works on each timeframes. 


Blue line: Bull market

Yellow line: Bear market


Note: if the indicator opens the window, but does not draw lines, load the histories of the same period of time in all the crosses of all the indicated currencies (i.e. AUDCAD, AUDCHF, AUDJPY, AUDUSD, GBPAUD, GBPUSD, EURGBP....)

In Demo does not work M1 and M5, unfortunately they are the limits of MT4.


Parameters

Periods: Bars selected for calculation.

History download: "true" for first time and fisrt timeframe. "false" after loading.

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Eva Stella Conti
Indicators
The Trends Change indicator can be used as an anticipator of the next trend, preferably confirmed by Price Action or another oscillator (RSi, Stochastic ..). Great tool for indices, currencies and commodities. It works on every timeframe. Parameters Range : setting to determine the speed of the indicator Line_Up : higher RSI value Line_Down : lower RSI value Show_Bands : if TRUE shows RSI lines MaxBars : analyzed bars Change_Alert : pop-up alert Send App Notification: send notification on
Quant EA Gold
Eva Stella Conti
Experts
The Quant EA Gold is a Breakout strategy for Gold  for MetaTrader 5, optimized and   backtested on ICmarkets and The5ers propfirm. This expert advisor is an ensemble system of models trained on a space of synthesized high-dimensional features.   Symbol XAUUSD Timeframe H1 Type Artificial intelligence Single order trading support         YES Minimum deposit 500     USD   (or equivalent in another currency) Compatible with ANY broker YES (supports 2 or 3 digit brokers. Any deposit currency. Any s
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