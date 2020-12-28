The DYJ GlobalForexTradeWarCandleShape strategy:

it is provided with one combined built-in indicators: DYJ CandleShape in order to determine the signals and has different inputs for Short and Long positions in order to improve its precision.

The DYJ CandleShape contains 80 shapes, such as MORNING STAR, DOJI STAR, HARAMI CROSS,INVERT HAMMER,ENGULFING.....

Most trading strategies put their emphasis on finding out when to enter the market. Whether it’s technical or fundamental, everyone is looking for an entry signal. However, this only covers half of the trade.

As any trader knows, there are two parts of any trade: getting in the market, and getting out of the market. Arguably, the more important of these actions is the last one; since that ultimately is where you decide to take profit or stop loss.

Trading is a game of skill.



Therefore, we will now apply game theory strategy on the future of per currency instead of a price chart of history. This is one level higher. Dynamic market game theory is a special feature of advanced currency health bars indicator and you can not find in any other currency meter! This is a very unique function. Dynamic market game theory strategy Health Bars are based on the entire Market activity (all 35 pairs).

This EA can correct the future loss rate through my mathematical algorithm.

The DYJ GlobalForexTradeWarCandShape works in any trading session. The work time1 to work time7 parameter is intraday. It means that if you want to set a working time from 19:00 PM to 05:00 AM, for example, you should define two different intervals, such as 19:00 to 23:59 and 00:00 to 05:00.

The EA opens orders at a specific news time, such as 19:59 to 20:03 and M1 to H1 timeframe.





Input parameters



General setting

InpMagicNumber = 81537125



= InpPairs = "GBPUSD,EURUSD" -- comma-separated list of symbols to be traded.

= -- comma-separated list of symbols to be traded. InpMaxSpread = 36 -- Maximum SPREAD



Maximum SPREAD InpMinTimeFrame = M5

= InpMaxTimeFrame = D1

StrategySetting

InpCandShapeMaxBars = 100.

TradingSetting

RiskPercent = Risk(%) or [-x=lot] -- Manage lots automatically if RiskPercent is greater than or equal to 0.

-- Manage lots automatically if RiskPercent is greater than or equal to 0. InpAllCloseLimitOrders = 3 -- Close All positions if the positions reach InpAllCloseLimitOrders and if the prefits reach InpTotalProfits

-- Close All positions if the positions reach InpAllCloseLimitOrders and if the prefits reach InpTotalProfits InpTotalProfits = 0 -- Profit target for closing all positions[0=Auto]

-- Profit target for closing all positions[0=Auto] InpEquityDelta = 1.1 -- Equity target multiple for closing all.[X=0 off];[X<0 targetEquity]

-- Equity target multiple for closing all.[X=0 off];[X<0 targetEquity] InpGroupTotalProfits = 5 -- Profit target for closing gtoup positions[0=false]

Profit target for closing gtoup positions[0=false] Maxtrades = 1000 -- Maximum Trades

-- Maximum Trades MaxTradesPerSymbol = 1 -- Maximum Trades Per Symbol

-- Trades Per Symbol InpMaxCountsOfAllowedSymbol = 5 -- Maximum Counts of AllowedSymbol

Maximum Counts of AllowedSymbol InpMaxGridOrders = 10 -- Maximum Grid Orders.["0"->disable grid]

-- Maximum Grid Orders.["0"->disable grid] InpIsRecursive = true -- recursive algorithm

recursive algorithm StopLoss = 600 -- order stop loss

-- order stop loss TakeProfit = 600 -- order takeprofit.

order takeprofit. InpOrderStep = 100 -- Adjacent order step.

Adjacent order step. TrailingStop =0 -- trailing stop.

-- trailing stop. InpCalculuscoefficient = 3 -- Calculus coefficient

-- Calculus coefficient InpIncreasedProfit = 10 -- Game target profit($)

-- InpHedingCoeff = 10 -- HedingCoeff:Multiple of SPREAD[0=false]

-- HedingCoeff:Multiple of SPREAD[0=false] InpMaxOpenTime = 3.5 -- block of a trade validity time(Minute) checking[0=false]

TradeTimeSetting

InpIsUseTradingTime = NotUseTime

startPeriod1 = 08:15:00 -- ByDate and Sunday

ByDate and Sunday endPeriod1 = 08:35:00 -- ByDate and Sunday

ByDate and Sunday startPeriod2 = 13:45:00 -- ByDate and Monday

-- ByDate and Monday endPeriod2 = 14:42 :00 -- ByDate and Monday

-- ByDate and Monday startPeriod3 = 22:15 :00 -- ByDate and Tuesday

-- ByDate and Tuesday endPeriod3 = 22:45 :00 -- ByDate and Tuesday

-- ByDate and Tuesday startPeriod4 = 08:15:00 -- ByDate and Wednesday

ByDate and Wednesday endPeriod4 = 08:35:00 -- ByDate and Wednesday

ByDate and Wednesday startPeriod5 = 13:45 :00 -- ByDate and Thursday

-- ByDate and Thursday endPeriod5 = 14:42 :00 -- ByDate and Thursday

-- ByDate and Thursday startPeriod6 = 22:15 :00 -- ByDate and Friday

-- ByDate and Friday endPeriod6 = 22:45 :00 -- ByDate and Friday

-- ByDate and Friday startPeriod7 = 13:45 :00 -- ByDate and Saturday

-- ByDate and Saturday endPeriod7 = 14:42 :00 -- ByDate and Saturday



