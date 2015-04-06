The DYJ SoarTrading is based on SoarSignal indicator. It can be used for any currency pair and timeframe.

Signals to buy are generated when SoarSignal has crossed oversold downwards, reached oversold and then crossed back up through oversold. Signals to sell are generated when SoarSignal has crossed overbought upwards, reached overbought, and then crossed back down through overbought.

Close a trade when SoarSignal reaches the opposite side ( overbought for long order, oversold for short order).

The Expert Advisor also features money management, traditional SL, TP and trailing stop. Only one order is used for trading each instrument, which ensures maximum safety of trading.

Input Values

SoarSignal indicator settings

nPeriod = 20 - indicator period.

zoneSELL = 80 - overbought level

zoneBUY = 20 - oversold level

Risk settings

Risk_Management = Automatic - calculate lots automatically.

Auto_Risk_Percent = 2 - automatic risk, for example 2 means 2%.

Auto_Max_Risk_in_Total_Orders = 10 - automatic max risk, for example 10 means 10%.

Manual_Lots = 0.01 - manual number of lots (if not automatic risk)

Manual_Maximum_Lots = 1 - maximum lots.

Trade settings

Max_Order = 1 - maximum orders.

EntryMinTimeFrame = H4 - entry minimum timeframe.

EntryMaxTimeFrame = H4 - entry maximum timeframe.

Wait_Mins_For_Next_Trade = 30 - wait time for the next trade.

Direction = Both - trade directions. Both: allows both, Buy: allow Buy, Sell: allow Sell, Disable: disable trades.

Slippage = 3 - maximum price slippage for orders.

AutoStopLoss = AutomaticStop - automatic stop or manual stop.

MaxBarsToCheckStop = 3 - max bars to check a stop loss.

TPTimesStopLoss = 3 - take profit is 3 times stop loss.

StopLoss = 150 - stop loss in pips, manual stop (if not automatic stop).

TakeProfit = 300 - take profit in pips. Close order when the average price distance is TakeProfit (if not automatic stop).

IsAutoTrailing = trail_on/off/trail_on_only_over_zone - trailing stop loss on/off; trail_on_only_over_zone - when Stochastic reaches the opposite side (oversold/overbought levels).

TrailingStop = 20 - trailing start stop in pips.

TrailingStep = 5 - trailing step in pips.

PipStep = 30 - two orders opening price difference.

MULTIPLE_DIGITS1 = 1 - set the level of broker points.

MULTIPLE_DIGITS2 = 100 - set the level of broker points.

MULTIPLE_DIGITS3 = 10 - set the level of broker points.

MULTIPLE_DIGITS4 = 10 - set the level of broker points.

MULTIPLE_DIGITS5 = 10 - set the level of broker points.

Note

The default settings in the EA are simply place holders. Before using the EA, please enter your own settings that work for you best.

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