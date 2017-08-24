Professional traders know that a reversal in market price is the best entry points to trade. The trend changes K line state changes the most obvious. The SoarSignal is good to identify these changes, because we have incorporated the KDJ indicators. It is the closest to the K line state of the indicators. The two lines of KDJ Winner move within a range of 0 and 100. Values above 80 are considered to be in overbought territory and indicate that a reversal in price is possible. Values below 20 are considered oversold and also indicate a possible reversal. When %K crosses over %D, %J crosses over %K and %D, this can be interpreted as a signal to buy. When %K crosses under %D, %J crosses under %K and %D, this can be interpreted as a signal to sell. Such crossovers can occur too often. To get a more reliable signal, one can wait for crossovers occurring together with reaching of overbought/oversold levels.





Inputs

nPeriod: 20 - indicator period.

zoneSELL: 80 - values above 80 are considered to be in overbought territory and indicate that a reversal in price is possible.

zoneBUY: 20 - values below 20 are considered oversold and also indicate a possible reversal.

InpBuyColor: LighSeaGreen - long arrow color.

InpSellColor: clrRed - short arrow color.

ISALARM: false - alerts notification on/off (alarm window, mail, push).





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