DYJ GlobalForexTradeWarMAPools is based on indicator MA. It can be used for any currency pair and timeframe.



The Indicator is based on the following idea: crossing of two Moving Average lines (Fast and slow ) is used as a signal for opening and closing a position together.

Go Long when Fast MA (MA1) crosses above Slow MA (MA2).

Go Short when Fast MA (MA1) crosses below Slow MA (MA2).

The EA uses dynamic allocation MA period. The MA1 and MA2 period is the Fibonacci sequence, such as InpMAArray(5,8 or 8,13 or 13,21 or 21,34 or...).

The EA analyses multiple currencies and multiple time frames and picks the best entry points based on the in-built indicators MA indicator.





Most trading strategies put their emphasis on finding out when to enter the market. Whether it’s technical or fundamental, everyone is looking for an entry signal. However, this only covers half of the trade.

As any trader knows, there are two parts of any trade: getting in the market, and getting out of the market. Arguably, the more important of these actions is the last one; since that ultimately is where you decide to take profit or stop loss.





Therefore, We will now apply game theory strategy on the future of per currency instead of a price chart of history. This is one level higher. Dynamic Market game theory is a special feature of Advanced Currency Health Bars indicator and you cannot find in any other Currency Meter! This is a very unique function. Dynamic Market game theory strategy Health Bars are based on the entire Market activity (all 35 pairs).

This EA can correct the future loss rate through my mathematical algorithm.





EA can run in seven modes through various settings:

one order system mode new trade mode

scalper mode

hedging mode grid mode genetic algorithm mode trade war mode

They will produce seven different risk performance.





The DYJ GlobalForexTradeWarMAPools works in any trading session. The work time1 to work time7 parameter is intraday. It means that if you want to set a working time from 19:00 PM to 05:00 AM, for example, you should define two different intervals, such as 19:00 to 23:59 and 00:00 to 05:00.

The EA opens orders at a specific news time, such as 19:59 to 20:03 and M1 to H1 timeframe.





Input parameters



General setting

InpMagicNumber = 7890



InpPairs = "GBPUSD,EURUSD" -- comma-separated list of symbols to be traded.

= -- comma-separated list of symbols to be traded. InpMaxSpread = 36 -- Maximum SPREAD



-- Maximum SPREAD InpMinTimeFrame = M5

= InpMaxTimeFrame = D1

StrategySetting

Setting up automatic MA CROSS Pools

InpMACrossAutomatic = MAMANUAL -- MAMANUAL,MAAUTOPOOLS,MAGROUP_1,MAGROUP_2,...,MAGROUP_7

InpCheckCountsOfMA = 6;

InpMAPools = "5,8,8,13,13,21,21,34,34,55,55,89,89,144"

Setting up Manual MA CROSS

InpMAFastPeriod = 5 -- MA Fast Period

InpMASlowPeriod = 8 -- MA SlowPeriod

TradingSetting

RiskPercent = Risk(%) or [-x=lot] -- Manage lots or automatically Risk.

= -- Manage lots or automatically Risk. InpAllCloseLimitOrders = 3 -- Close All positions if the positions reach InpAllCloseLimitOrders and if the prefits reach InpTotalProfits

-- Close All positions if the positions reach InpAllCloseLimitOrders and if the prefits reach InpTotalProfits InpTotalProfits = 0 -- Profit target for closing all positions[0=Auto , -1=off]

-- Profit target for closing all positions[0=Auto , -1=off] InpEquityDelta = 1.1 -- Equity target multiple for closing all.[X=0 off];[X<0 targetEquity],It is strictly forbidden to increase deposits.

-- Equity target multiple for closing all.[X=0 off];[X<0 targetEquity],It is strictly forbidden to increase deposits. InpGroupTotalProfits = 5 -- Profit target for closing gtoup positions[0=Auto , -1=off]

Profit target for closing gtoup positions[0=Auto , -1=off] Maxtrades = 1000 -- Maximum Trades

-- Maximum Trades MaxTradesPerSymbol = 1 -- Maximum Trades Per Symbol

-- Trades Per Symbol InpMaxCountsOfAllowedSymbol = 5 -- Maximum Counts of AllowedSymbol

Maximum Counts of AllowedSymbol InpMaxGridOrders = 10 -- Maximum Grid Orders.["0"->disable grid]

-- Maximum Grid Orders.["0"->disable grid] InpIsRecursive = true -- recursive algorithm

recursive algorithm InpMaxReverseGridOrders = 0 -- Maximum ReverseGrid Orders.["0"->off :disable grid]

StopLoss = 600 -- order stop loss

-- order stop loss TakeProfit = 600 -- order takeprofit.

-- order takeprofit. InpOrderStep = 100 -- Adjacent order step.

Adjacent order step. TrailingStop =0 -- trailing stop.

-- trailing stop. InpCalculuscoefficient = 3 -- Calculus coefficient

-- Calculus coefficient InpIncreasedProfit = 10 -- Game target profit($)

-- Game target profit($) InpHedingCoeff = 10 -- HedingCoeff:Multiple of SPREAD[0=false]

-- HedingCoeff:Multiple of SPREAD[0=false] InpMaxOpenTime = 3.5 -- block of a trade validity time(Minute) checking[0=false]

TradeTimeSetting

InpIsUseTradingTime = NotUseTime

startPeriod1 = 08:15:00 -- ByDate and Sunday

-- ByDate and Sunday endPeriod1 = 08:35:00 -- ByDate and Sunday

ByDate and Sunday ......



















