DYJ ScalpingBurg EA is a fully automated Expert Advisor.

The Burg algorithm filter are used for entries. The advisor needs a hedging and ECN account type.

The order loss is bailed out by the game and becomes a profit. If the order direction is wrong.

You can disable the game strategy at any time.

General Recommendations

Recommend ECN accounts, xauusd spreads between 8 and 11 or lower, EURUSD spreads 1

The minimum deposit is $200.

Please download the xauusd and EURUSD settings file in the product comments area

Input Parameters



[Burg]

MinProfit = 160 -- Open positions if predicted profit >= MinProfit PastBars = 200 -- Number of past bars ModelOrder = 0.37 -- Order of Burg model as a fraction of PastBars UseMOM = true -- Enable Logarithmic Momentum: mom(i)=log[p(i)/p(i-1)] UseROC = false -- Enable Rate of Change: roc=100*(p(i)/p(i-1)-1)

[Risk]

InpLotsRisk = 0.002 -- Lots Risk x%

risk 0.002% If the balance is $10000 and 500 leverage

risk 0.1% If the balance is $100 or $200 and 500 leverage

rsik 0.008%,If the balance is $10000 and 2000 leverage

Rsik 0.4% if the balance is $100 or $200 and 2000 leverage

InpLots = 0 -- InpLots:0-->Auto

[EquityLimit]

InpBlanceLimitMode = EQUITY_LIMIT -- Select Equity control mode

InpBlanceLimit = 4000000 -- Equity Limit

InpNewTimeFrame = PERIOD_H1 -- Use New timeframe if the Equity reaches the limit

[SignalOpen]

InpMaxSpread = 100

Maxtrades = 1 -- Maximum trades for signal

InpDirection = Both

InpIsOpenOrder = OpenAndPending;

InpGridMode = STOP_MODE;

InpMaxGridOrders = 0 -- Maximum Grid Orders.["0"->off :disable grid]

InpFristOrderStep = 200

InpOrderStep = 200

[Profits]

InpGroupProfits = 1 -- profit closed if profit of group and reaches profit

InpSignalClose = CloseSignal;

InpTakeProfit = 0 -- InpTakeProfits: TP > = SL

InpStopLoss = 0 -- InpStopLoss:[<0]->Auto,[-1]->High or Low,[0]->Indicator calculation

InpLossPercent = 0 -- [0->off]close all if the loss is InpLossPercent(%) of the balance.

InpSymbolProfits = 1 -- InpSymbolProfits[0-->off] a profit reaches Profit Close

InpSymbolMaxProfits = 10 -- InpSymbolMaxProfits[0-->off] a max profit reaches Profit Close

InpTrailingPercentage = 0.7 -- Dynamic profit target:70%

InpTargetIncreaseCoeff = 0.5

[Game]

InpRepairPercent = 1.6 -- Repair loss error percentage,default 0.053005

InpDistanceDivisor = 0 -- >0 Enable Game Mode; X<=0 =off,If x>0,it is the game coefficient

InpEAComment = "Burg"











































































































