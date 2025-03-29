GAlpha
- Experts
- Evgenii Tarkov
- Version: 7.1
- Updated: 29 March 2025
- Activations: 5
A high-frequency analytical tool designed specifically for trading in gold (XAU/USD). It combines modern market analysis techniques, machine learning, and an adaptive risk management strategy to maximize profits in the highly volatile environment typical of the precious metals market.
Key Features:
Adaptive Volatility-oriented strategy:
The operation of an automated correction device (stop loss, take profit) is controlled by a fluid environment using the ATR (Average True Range) indicator.
He is able to work in both trend and sideways movements, switching between "trend-following" and "scalping" modes.
Hybrid analysis algorithm:
Trend indicators: A combination of a moving average (EMA 50 + EMA 200) and a MACD to identify long-term trends.
Support/Support levels: Automatic construction of key levels based on Fibonacci correction and volume clusters.
Timeshare M30
XAUUSD Trading Pair