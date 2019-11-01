DYJ Market Challenges

This is an expert adviser that is intended to trade where sudden sharp movements occur on charts. 

This EA is the trend breakout trading.

However it makes only one trade per bar.

Low risk EA with no too many positions, and there are predefined TP, SL and TS for each position.

Features

  • Monitors all pairs at the same time.
  • The EA monitors the top 15 pairs by default, but you can select less pairs if you wish.
  • It is a multi-currency EA that can be run from a single chart (M5 to D1,recommended timeframe - H1).
  • Usually, the winning rate of profit in eachorders is above 80%.

Parameter:

  • InpPairs  = "EURUSD,GBPUSD,GBPJPY,USDCHF,XAUUSD,USDJPY,AUDJPY,AUDUSD,NZDUSD,AUDCAD,AUDCHF,NZDCHF,NZDJPY,EURGBP,EURJPY"
  • InpMagicnumber=36723457                  //  This is Magic number
  • InpAdxLevel       =  30                         //  Trend Level
  • AutoLotLevel      =  Second;                 //  Auto Lot Level
  • InpLotsExponent   =  0.04                   // Lots Exponent
  • InpLots=0.01                                       // When autolotlevel is Not, use inplots
  • InpMaxOrders  =  100                         //  Max Orders 
  • InpSymbolMaxOrders=  10                  // Symbol Max Orders
  • InpTraildelta     =  1.5                       // ATR'Trail delta
  • InpIsTPMode = ManuaTP                      //  LatestTP：Use Latest TP. MaxTP: Use Max TP.  ManuaTP:Use manual TP
  • InpTakeProfit = 1000                           //  Take profit 
  • InpStoploss = 2000                              //  Stop loss
  • MaxOpenTime  =  1440                        // Holding time(Hour)
  • InpTimeZone    =  2;                            // Time Zone
  • InpForexSpread = 50                            // Limit value of forex spread


