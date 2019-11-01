DYJ Market Challenges

This is an expert adviser that is intended to trade where sudden sharp movements occur on charts.

This EA is the trend breakout trading.

However it makes only one trade per bar.

Low risk EA with no too many positions, and there are predefined TP, SL and TS for each position.

Features

Monitors all pairs at the same time.

The EA monitors the top 15 pairs by default, but you can select less pairs if you wish.

It is a multi-currency EA that can be run from a single chart (M5 to D1,recommended timeframe - H1).

Usually, the winning rate of profit in eachorders is above 80%.

Parameter:

InpPairs = "EURUSD,GBPUSD,GBPJPY,USDCHF,XAUUSD,USDJPY,AUDJPY,AUDUSD,NZDUSD,AUDCAD,AUDCHF,NZDCHF,NZDJPY,EURGBP,EURJPY"

InpMagicnumber=36723457 // This is Magic number

InpAdxLevel = 30 // Trend Level

AutoLotLevel = Second; // Auto Lot Level

InpLotsExponent = 0.04 // Lots Exponent

// Lots Exponent InpLots=0.01 // When autolotlevel is Not, use inplots

InpMaxOrders = 100 // Max Orders

InpSymbolMaxOrders= 10 // Symbol Max Orders

// Symbol Max Orders InpTraildelta = 1.5 // ATR'Trail delta

InpIsTPMode = ManuaTP // LatestTP：Use Latest TP. MaxTP: Use Max TP. ManuaTP:Use manual TP

InpTakeProfit = 1000 // Take profit

InpStoploss = 2000 // Stop loss

MaxOpenTime = 1440 // Holding time(Hour)

InpTimeZone = 2; // Time Zone

InpForexSpread = 50 // Limit value of forex spread



