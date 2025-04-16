QuickClose
- Utilities
-
Daying CaoHello!
I am a software engineer has been developing for many years.have their own unique trading system, has a wealth of EA trading experience. The main currency is EUR/USD, GBP/USD. USD/JPY,AUD/USD , USD/CAD, gold, EUR/NZD cross currency.
- Version: 3.5
- Updated: 16 April 2025
- Activations: 5
QuickClose: Instant Order Management Made Simple
QuickClose allows you to instantly close all orders with a single click. It operates at high speed, giving you the flexibility to close orders for a specific symbol or all symbols at once. This makes trade management significantly faster and more efficient.
This Expert Advisor can swiftly close all buy and sell orders either for a selected symbol or across all trades. The SymbolButton is specifically designed for order closure, featuring both manual and automatic preset profit-close functions.
Key features include:
Total Profit Trailing: Locks in 70% of the target profit while dynamically doubling new target profits.
Automatic Pending Order Deletion: Instantly removes all pending orders or those related to a specific currency pair.
Manual Buy/Sell Buttons: Easily open long or short positions manually.
Profit Display & Separate Close Buttons: View total buy and sell profits separately and close them independently using dedicated buttons.
Parameters & Settings
PROFIT – When the total profit for a specific currency pair reaches this level, all positions for that pair will be closed.
TOTALPROFIT – When the total profit across all currency pairs reaches this level, all positions will be closed.
InpTrailingPercentage – Automatically locks 70% of the target profit.
ISEQUITY –
YES_EQ: Closes all positions when equity falls below the specified EQUITY level.
NO_EQ: Does not close positions even if equity drops below the EQUITY level.
EQUITY – If account equity falls below this value (e.g., 1.00), all positions will be closed.
ButtonsInARow – Number of buttons displayed per row.
XShift & YShift – Horizontal and vertical spacing adjustments.
XSize & YSize – Button width and height settings.
FSize – Font size for better visibility.
QuickClose is designed for traders who demand speed, efficiency, and full control over their positions!