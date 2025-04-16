QuickClose: Instant Order Management Made Simple

QuickClose allows you to instantly close all orders with a single click. It operates at high speed, giving you the flexibility to close orders for a specific symbol or all symbols at once. This makes trade management significantly faster and more efficient.

This Expert Advisor can swiftly close all buy and sell orders either for a selected symbol or across all trades. The SymbolButton is specifically designed for order closure, featuring both manual and automatic preset profit-close functions.

Key features include:

Total Profit Trailing: Locks in 70% of the target profit while dynamically doubling new target profits.

Automatic Pending Order Deletion: Instantly removes all pending orders or those related to a specific currency pair.

Manual Buy/Sell Buttons: Easily open long or short positions manually.

Profit Display & Separate Close Buttons: View total buy and sell profits separately and close them independently using dedicated buttons.

Parameters & Settings

PROFIT – When the total profit for a specific currency pair reaches this level, all positions for that pair will be closed.

TOTALPROFIT – When the total profit across all currency pairs reaches this level, all positions will be closed.

InpTrailingPercentage – Automatically locks 70% of the target profit.

ISEQUITY –

YES_EQ: Closes all positions when equity falls below the specified EQUITY level.

NO_EQ: Does not close positions even if equity drops below the EQUITY level.

EQUITY – If account equity falls below this value (e.g., 1.00), all positions will be closed.

ButtonsInARow – Number of buttons displayed per row.

XShift & YShift – Horizontal and vertical spacing adjustments.

XSize & YSize – Button width and height settings.

FSize – Font size for better visibility.

QuickClose is designed for traders who demand speed, efficiency, and full control over their positions!