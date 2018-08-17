DYJ TRENDWAVE features an advanced algorithm that detects new trends and current trend continuations for use as an entry strategy.

DYJ TRENDWAVE's volatility is based on the power of buyers and sellers, it grabs total body size of candles and identifies the battle between buyers and sellers as a percentage of the total volume, like Sellers: (-)100% and Buyers: (+)100%. This information can be used for any entry and exit strategy.

For bullish/Long Pin bar it is below the price line, for bearish/Short Pin bar it is above the price line. It also uses filtering false signals.





Features

Monitors all pairs at the same time.

The indicator monitors the current Market Watch symbols by default, but you can select less pairs if you wish.

Monitors every timeframe, from 1 Min to Monthly.

It is a multi-currency indicator that can be run from a single chart (recommended timeframe - H4 or D1).





Parameters

Pairs - comma-separated list of symbols to be traded. If empty, the current Market Watch symbols will be used.

MinTimeFrame = H1 - minimum timeframe.

MaxTimeFrame = MN - maximum timeframe.

InpBuyColor = clrLime - sell color.

InpSellColor = clrWhite - buy color.

Send_Email = true - send email.

Snow_Alert = false - show alert.

Mobile_Alert = true - mobile alert.

Additional_Text = Message from My DYJ TRENDWAVE: - custom message.





Author