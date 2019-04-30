DYJ MacdSto EA MT4

The DYJ MacdSto is a unique High quality and easy to use and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and MACD and Stochastic and RSI and ADX indicators. The main advantages of the trend trading strategy used by the Expert Advisor are opening positions only in the direction of a trend, ability for the long-term retention of profitable positions allowing users to achieve good combinations of profit/loss distributions.

DYJ MacdSto EA uses MACD and Stochastic and RSI and ADX indicators to find signals.



Signals to buy are generated if the MACD line crosses over the SIGNAL line in the negative area below the MACD open level, and when Stochastic has crossed zoneBuy downwards, reached zoneBuy and then crossed back up through oversold.

Signals to sell are generated if the MACD line crosses under the SIGNAL line in the positive area above the MACD open level, and when Stochastic has crossed zoneSell upwards, reached zoneSell, and then crossed back down through overbought.

For more convenient search, the working timeframe has been added to inputs (Work timeframe).

The EA works in any trading session. The work time1 and work time2 and work time3 parameter is intraday. It means that if you want to set a working time from 19:00 PM to 05:00 AM, for example, you should define two different intervals, such as 19:00 to 23:59 and 00:00 to 05:00.

The EA opens orders at a specific news time, such as 19:59 to 20:03 and M1 to H1 timeframe.

By default, the EA is configured for trading the EURGBP currency pair on the H1 timeframe. Also, settings for the GBPUSD,EURUSD and XAUUSD currency pairs will be provided in the Comments section.

Recommendations

EA Settings : Use default settings or set files.

: Use default settings or set files. Symbol : EURGBP.

: EURGBP. Time Frame : H1.

: H1. Brokers : ECN brokers, low spread/commission, 1:500 leverage, non-FIFO or FIFO.

: ECN brokers, low spread/commission, 1:500 leverage, non-FIFO or FIFO. Minimum Deposit: $100-10000 USD.

Input：

InpMagicNumber = 81726890 -- MagicNumber

InpMagicNumberPending = 21726890 -- Pending Orders MagicNumber



Inp_MACD_fast_ema_period=11 -- Fast period for macd



Inp_MACD_slow_ema_period=53 -- Slow period for macd



Inp_MACD_signal_period=26 -- Signal period for macd



Inp_STO_Kperiod=40 -- K-period



Inp_STO_Dperiod=23 -- D-period



Inp_STO_slowing=82 -- slowing-period



StochMode=MODE_SMA -- StochMode



StochPriceField=STO_LOWHIGH -- Stoch Price Field



Inp_STO_Level_Up=50 -- Limits of STO overbought area



Inp_STO_Level_Down=50 -- Limits of STO oversold area



Inp_RSI_ma_period=86 -- averaging period for rsi



Inp_RSI_applied_price=PRICE_CLOSE -- type of price for rsi



Inp_RSI_Level_Up=50 -- Limits of RSI overbought area



Inp_RSI_Level_Down=50 -- Limits of RSI oversold area



InpIsEveryTick = false -- Whether to use EveryTick



InpAttachEntryMode=ADX -- Additional strategy



InpAdxPrice=PRICE_CLOSE -- type of price for adx



InpAdxMethod=ONLYTREND -- Additional strategy



InpTrendLevel=30 - Trend level

InpStrategyMethod = Macd -- Select or Combine Strategies Macd, Marauder, Macd Or Marauder, Macd AndMarauder

InpMaxBars = 300 -- Check Bars depth

InpCurrentOrders = 4 -- Current Orders Number

InpMaxProfits = 100 -- Close all orders when the number of orders is greater than or equal to InpCurrentOrders and the total profit is greater than or equal to InpMaxProfits

TakeProfit=0.00 - Take profit



StopLoss=1900 - Stop loss



InpTrailingStop=800 - Trailing stop loss.

InpTimeframe = H1 Work timeframe

InpLotExponent=1 -- Lot Exponent

InpLots:Lots =1 -- Trading volume

InpMaxOrders =100 -- Max Orders;

InpUsePending = PositivePending -- Additional four order types ：

NormalOrders： Normal Orders NormalAndReverse：Normal Orders And Opposite pending order PositivePending： Positive Pending BothPending： Both Pending

delta = 50 -- step between them (in pips)



distance = 500 -- distance from current price

p_sl = 500 -- stop loss from current price

p_tp = 500 -- take point from current price



IsUseTradingTime = false - set to false to trade all the time, set to true to use trading time defined below.

startTime1 = 08:15 - start hour of work time 1.

endTime1 = 08:35 - final hour of work time 1.

startTime2 = 13:45 - start hour of work time 2.

endTime2 =14:42 - final hour of work time 2.

startTime3 = 22:15 - start hour of work time 3.

endTime3 = 22:45 - final hour of work time 3.































































































































































