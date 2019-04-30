DYJ MacdSto EA MT4
- Experts
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Daying CaoHello!
I am a software engineer has been developing for many years.have their own unique trading system, has a wealth of EA trading experience. The main currency is EUR/USD, GBP/USD. USD/JPY,AUD/USD , USD/CAD, gold, EUR/NZD cross currency.
- Version: 3.82
- Updated: 30 April 2019
- Activations: 5
The DYJ MacdSto is a unique High quality and easy to use and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and MACD and Stochastic and RSI and ADX indicators. The main advantages of the trend trading strategy used by the Expert Advisor are opening positions only in the direction of a trend, ability for the long-term retention of profitable positions allowing users to achieve good combinations of profit/loss distributions.
DYJ MacdSto EA uses MACD and Stochastic and RSI and ADX indicators to find signals.
Signals to buy are generated if the MACD line crosses over the SIGNAL line in the negative area below the MACD open level, and when Stochastic has crossed zoneBuy downwards, reached zoneBuy and then crossed back up through oversold.
Signals to sell are generated if the MACD line crosses under the SIGNAL line in the positive area above the MACD open level, and when Stochastic has crossed zoneSell upwards, reached zoneSell, and then crossed back down through overbought.
For more convenient search, the working timeframe has been added to inputs (Work timeframe).
The EA works in any trading session. The work time1 and work time2 and work time3 parameter is intraday. It means that if you want to set a working time from 19:00 PM to 05:00 AM, for example, you should define two different intervals, such as 19:00 to 23:59 and 00:00 to 05:00.
The EA opens orders at a specific news time, such as 19:59 to 20:03 and M1 to H1 timeframe.
By default, the EA is configured for trading the EURGBP currency pair on the H1 timeframe. Also, settings for the GBPUSD,EURUSD and XAUUSD currency pairs will be provided in the Comments section.
Recommendations
- EA Settings: Use default settings or set files.
- Symbol: EURGBP.
- Time Frame: H1.
- Brokers: ECN brokers, low spread/commission, 1:500 leverage, non-FIFO or FIFO.
- Minimum Deposit: $100-10000 USD.
Input：
- InpMagicNumber = 81726890 -- MagicNumber
- InpMagicNumberPending = 21726890 -- Pending Orders MagicNumber
- Inp_MACD_fast_ema_period=11 -- Fast period for macd
- Inp_MACD_slow_ema_period=53 -- Slow period for macd
- Inp_MACD_signal_period=26 -- Signal period for macd
- Inp_STO_Kperiod=40 -- K-period
- Inp_STO_Dperiod=23 -- D-period
- Inp_STO_slowing=82 -- slowing-period
- StochMode=MODE_SMA -- StochMode
- StochPriceField=STO_LOWHIGH -- Stoch Price Field
- Inp_STO_Level_Up=50 -- Limits of STO overbought area
- Inp_STO_Level_Down=50 -- Limits of STO oversold area
- Inp_RSI_ma_period=86 -- averaging period for rsi
- Inp_RSI_applied_price=PRICE_CLOSE -- type of price for rsi
- Inp_RSI_Level_Up=50 -- Limits of RSI overbought area
- Inp_RSI_Level_Down=50 -- Limits of RSI oversold area
- InpIsEveryTick = false -- Whether to use EveryTick
- InpAttachEntryMode=ADX -- Additional strategy
- InpAdxPrice=PRICE_CLOSE -- type of price for adx
- InpAdxMethod=ONLYTREND -- Additional strategy
- InpTrendLevel=30 - Trend level
- InpStrategyMethod = Macd -- Select or Combine Strategies Macd, Marauder, Macd Or Marauder, Macd AndMarauder
- InpMaxBars = 300 -- Check Bars depth
- InpCurrentOrders = 4 -- Current Orders Number
- InpMaxProfits = 100 -- Close all orders when the number of orders is greater than or equal to InpCurrentOrders and the total profit is greater than or equal to InpMaxProfits
- TakeProfit=0.00 - Take profit
- StopLoss=1900 - Stop loss
- InpTrailingStop=800 - Trailing stop loss.
- InpTimeframe = H1 Work timeframe
- InpLotExponent=1 -- Lot Exponent
- InpLots:Lots =1 -- Trading volume
- InpMaxOrders =100 -- Max Orders;
- InpUsePending = PositivePending -- Additional four order types：
- NormalOrders： Normal Orders
- NormalAndReverse：Normal Orders And Opposite pending order
- PositivePending： Positive Pending
- BothPending： Both Pending
- delta = 50 -- step between them (in pips)
- distance = 500 -- distance from current price
- p_sl = 500 -- stop loss from current price
- p_tp = 500 -- take point from current price
- IsUseTradingTime = false - set to false to trade all the time, set to true to use trading time defined below.
- startTime1 = 08:15 - start hour of work time 1.
- endTime1 = 08:35 - final hour of work time 1.
- startTime2 = 13:45 - start hour of work time 2.
- endTime2 =14:42 - final hour of work time 2.
- startTime3 = 22:15 - start hour of work time 3.
- endTime3 = 22:45 - final hour of work time 3.