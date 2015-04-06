DYJ ThreeMACross

The Expert Advisor is based on three Moving Average indicators. ThreeMACross is based on the following idea: crossing of three Moving Average lines (Fast, Middle and slow ones) is used as a signal for opening and closing a position together.

Go Long when Fast MA (MA1) crosses above Middle MA (MA2), and Middle MA (MA2) crosses above Slow MA (MA3).

Go Short when Fast MA (MA1) crosses below Middle MA (MA2), and Middle MA (MA2) crosses below Slow MA (MA3).

Signals to close buy positions are generated if Fast MA (MA1) crosses Middle MA (MA2) downwards.

Signals to close sell positions are generated if Fast MA (MA1) crosses Middle MA (MA2) upwards.

The Expert Advisor also features money management, traditional SL, TP and trailing stop. Only one order is used for trading each instrument, which ensures maximum safety of trading.





Inputs

Fast MA settings

Period = 5 - Period of Fast Moving Average (value 5).

Mode = EMA - Type of Moving Average (SMA, EMA, SMMA, LWMA).

Price = Close - Type of price (Close, Open, Low, High, Median, Typical, Weighted).

Middle MA settings

Period = 20 - Period of Middle MA (value 20).

Mode = EMA - Type of Moving Average (SMA, EMA, SMMA, LWMA).

Price = Close - Type of price (Close, Open, Low, High, Median, Typical, Weighted).

Slow MA settings

Period = 50 - Period of Slow MA (value 50).

Mode = SMA - Type of Moving Average (SMA, EMA, SMMA, LWMA).

Price = Close - Type of price (Close, Open, Low, High, Median, Typical, Weighted).

Other MA settings

NumBarsToCross = 3 - Number of bars to cross.

LimitBars = 20 - Limit bars.

Distance = 50 - MA1 and MA2 Distance.

Risk settings

Risk_Management = Automatic - Automatic will calculate lots automatically.

Auto_Risk_Percent = 2 - Automatic Risk. For example: 2 means 2%.

Auto_Max_Risk_in_Total_Orders = 10 - Automatic Max Risk. For example: 10 means 10%.

Manual_Lots = 0.01 - Manual number of lots (if not automatic risk).

Manual_Maximum_Lots = 1 - Maximum lots.

Trade settings

Max_Order = 1 - Maximum orders.

EntryMinTimeFrame = H4 - Entry minimum timeframe.

EntryMaxTimeFrame = H4 - Entry maximum timeframe.

Wait_Mins_For_Next_Trade = 30 - Wait time for the next trade.

Direction = Both - Trade directions. Both: Allows both, Buy: Allows Buy, Sell: Allows Sell, Disable: Disable Trade.

Slippage = 3 - Maximum price slippage for orders.

Automatic Stop Loss and Take Profit

AutoStopLoss = AutomaticStop - Automatic stop or manual stop.

MaxBarsToCheckStop = 3 - Maximum bars to check stop loss.

TPTimesStopLoss = 3 - TP is 3 Times Stop Loss.

Manual Stop Loss and Take Profit

StopLoss = 150 - Stop Loss in pips, manual stop (if not automatic stop).

TakeProfit = 300 - Take Profit in pips (if not automatic stop).

PROFIT = 50 - Orders will be closed as soon as the current profit is equal or above the preset profit.

Trailing stop settings