DYJ ThreeMACross
- Experts
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Daying CaoHello!
I am a software engineer has been developing for many years.have their own unique trading system, has a wealth of EA trading experience. The main currency is EUR/USD, GBP/USD. USD/JPY,AUD/USD , USD/CAD, gold, EUR/NZD cross currency.
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
The Expert Advisor is based on three Moving Average indicators. ThreeMACross is based on the following idea: crossing of three Moving Average lines (Fast, Middle and slow ones) is used as a signal for opening and closing a position together.
Go Long when Fast MA (MA1) crosses above Middle MA (MA2), and Middle MA (MA2) crosses above Slow MA (MA3).
Go Short when Fast MA (MA1) crosses below Middle MA (MA2), and Middle MA (MA2) crosses below Slow MA (MA3).
Signals to close buy positions are generated if Fast MA (MA1) crosses Middle MA (MA2) downwards.
Signals to close sell positions are generated if Fast MA (MA1) crosses Middle MA (MA2) upwards.
The Expert Advisor also features money management, traditional SL, TP and trailing stop. Only one order is used for trading each instrument, which ensures maximum safety of trading.
Inputs
Fast MA settings
- Period = 5 - Period of Fast Moving Average (value 5).
- Mode = EMA - Type of Moving Average (SMA, EMA, SMMA, LWMA).
- Price = Close - Type of price (Close, Open, Low, High, Median, Typical, Weighted).
Middle MA settings
- Period = 20 - Period of Middle MA (value 20).
- Mode = EMA - Type of Moving Average (SMA, EMA, SMMA, LWMA).
- Price = Close - Type of price (Close, Open, Low, High, Median, Typical, Weighted).
Slow MA settings
- Period = 50 - Period of Slow MA (value 50).
- Mode = SMA - Type of Moving Average (SMA, EMA, SMMA, LWMA).
- Price = Close - Type of price (Close, Open, Low, High, Median, Typical, Weighted).
Other MA settings
- NumBarsToCross = 3 - Number of bars to cross.
- LimitBars = 20 - Limit bars.
- Distance = 50 - MA1 and MA2 Distance.
Risk settings
- Risk_Management = Automatic - Automatic will calculate lots automatically.
- Auto_Risk_Percent = 2 - Automatic Risk. For example: 2 means 2%.
- Auto_Max_Risk_in_Total_Orders = 10 - Automatic Max Risk. For example: 10 means 10%.
- Manual_Lots = 0.01 - Manual number of lots (if not automatic risk).
- Manual_Maximum_Lots = 1 - Maximum lots.
Trade settings
- Max_Order = 1 - Maximum orders.
- EntryMinTimeFrame = H4 - Entry minimum timeframe.
- EntryMaxTimeFrame = H4 - Entry maximum timeframe.
- Wait_Mins_For_Next_Trade = 30 - Wait time for the next trade.
- Direction = Both - Trade directions. Both: Allows both, Buy: Allows Buy, Sell: Allows Sell, Disable: Disable Trade.
- Slippage = 3 - Maximum price slippage for orders.
Automatic Stop Loss and Take Profit
- AutoStopLoss = AutomaticStop - Automatic stop or manual stop.
- MaxBarsToCheckStop = 3 - Maximum bars to check stop loss.
- TPTimesStopLoss = 3 - TP is 3 Times Stop Loss.
Manual Stop Loss and Take Profit
- StopLoss = 150 - Stop Loss in pips, manual stop (if not automatic stop).
- TakeProfit = 300 - Take Profit in pips (if not automatic stop).
- PROFIT = 50 - Orders will be closed as soon as the current profit is equal or above the preset profit.
Trailing stop settings
- IsAutoTrailing = trail_on - Trailing Stop Loss on/off.
- TrailingStop = 20 - Trailing StartStop in Pips.
- TrailingStep = 5 - Trailing Step in Pips.