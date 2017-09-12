DYJ TwoMACrossAlarm
- Indicators
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Daying CaoHello!
I am a software engineer has been developing for many years.have their own unique trading system, has a wealth of EA trading experience. The main currency is EUR/USD, GBP/USD. USD/JPY,AUD/USD , USD/CAD, gold, EUR/NZD cross currency.
- Version: 1.1
- Activations: 5
This indicator shows the crossing between two moving averages, a slower and faster moving average. Signal show alert pop-up, when MA1 crosses above the MA2. Signal show alert pop-up, when MA1 crosses below the MA2.
Inputs Value
Fast MA Setup
- Period = 5 - period of Faster Moving Average (value 5).
- Mode = SMA - type of Moving Average (SMA, EMA, SMMA, LWMA).
- Price = Close - type of price (Close, Open, Low, High, Median, Typical, Weighted).
Slow MA Setup
- Period = 10 - period of Slower MA (value 10).
- Mode = SMA - type of Moving Average (SMA, EMA, SMMA, LWMA).
- Price = Close - type of price (Close, Open, Low, High, Median, Typical, Weighted).
Other
- NewBarCheckOnly = true/false - true: check only new bar.
- DistanceBetweenMA = 0 - distance between MA.
- SendEmail = false - notifications to your email.
- ShowAlert = true - show alert pop-up.
- MobileAlert = true - notifications to your mobile device.
Author
- Daying Cao, an experienced software engineer.