AFM Lite
- Experts
-
Vladimir Pavlov54 years old. Graduated from the Faculty of Mechanics and Mathematics of Moscow State University. I have been programming and creating mathematical models since 1989. In trading since 2014.
- Version: 8.540
- Updated: 11 April 2023
- Activations: 6
Principle of operation
The EA's algorithms are based on the method of amplitude-phase modulation of signals of different timeframes. The EA has a block structure and the ability to add an unlimited number of algorithms for open and close.
Main advantages
Attention! Before starting, be sure to download the preset files - given at the end of the description.
Advisor Launch
- checks and notifies about the availability of automated trading
- it works in the mode of opening minute candles, which allows you to unify the results of trading on quotes from different brokers, unload computer resources and speed up testing.
- reports on the reasons for restarting the adviser
- controls the correctness of configuration settings and notifies the user about critical inconsistencies of the entered data (in this case, incorrect data automatically changes to the minimum allowable)
Trade
- works with any type of account, including cent
- compatible with the rules of the NFA, CFTC and FCA regulators (FIFO и Hedge orders prohibited)
- does not depend on the deposit currency, considering it when setting up settlements
- it is possible to use part of the deposit and / or split the deposit into several advisors
- The current version of the EA includes 40 disconnected algorithms
- for a selected group of algorithms, you can set a lot different from the base
- can automatically select lot for any deposit size using the “virtual balance” setting
- trades simultaneously and independently in two directions (it is possible to disable any of the directions)
- allows you to set the drawdown size and sends a notification when it is reached
- uses logical stop loss and take profit
- control and auto-tuning for the minimum spread
Statistics and notifications
- statistics are kept (open trades, drawdowns, profit) for each algorithm, saves it to a file and restores this information from a file after a computer reboot or restart of the adviser
- statistics are shown (separately buy and sale) by the number of open transactions, total balance, lot, drawdown, daily profit in deposit currency and in pips, current spread, leverage, take profit
- during the trading process, the journal displays detailed information about all operations
- displays the level of forced closing of orders (StopOut)
- view button Alert notifications is displayed on the panel
Failure Protection
- not critical to terminal and computer reboots
- saves information about current open positions and algorithms to a configuration file and restores this information after a computer restart or restart of the adviser
- has protection against uncontrolled multiple opening of orders as a result of a crash in the computer's memory or a program crash
- blocking of random manual changes of orders opened by the adviser is provided
- not sensitive to chart timeframe switching
- blocks the start of indicators in the chart window to avoid conflicts
Debugging
- does not require optimization in the strategy tester
- during testing, it keeps statistics for each algorithm and saves it to a file
- during testing, the journal displays detailed information about all operations and counts the time remaining until the end of the test
Preset files can be downloaded here
|Products
|Links to preset files (*.set )
|description of settings (*.xlsx)
|https://disk.yandex.ru/d/HHrfmbTQcLh60g
|XAUUSD
|https://disk.yandex.ru/d/cYCh2tLUsUzKkw
|EURUSD
|https://disk.yandex.ru/d/hqNzpA8sGayJRg
|GBPUSD
|https://disk.yandex.ru/d/pinA5g-2Ebb-RA
|AUDUSD
|https://disk.yandex.ru/d/yOw-DHsh1-W4UA
|USDCHF
|https://disk.yandex.ru/d/jXDgPseHO7KLvw
|USDJPY
|https://disk.yandex.ru/d/YHexcXt6ElpJjQ
|Work is underway to configure other products
Test results
- Below are the results of backtests with Power.set settings.