AFM Lite

Principle of operation

The EA's algorithms are based on the method of amplitude-phase modulation of signals of different timeframes. The EA has a block structure and the ability to add an unlimited number of algorithms for open and close.

Main advantages

Attention! Before starting, be sure to download the preset files - given at the end of the description.  

Advisor Launch

  • checks and notifies about the availability of automated trading
  • it works in the mode of opening minute candles, which allows you to unify the results of trading on quotes from different brokers, unload computer resources and speed up testing.
  • reports on the reasons for restarting the adviser
  • controls the correctness of configuration settings and notifies the user about critical inconsistencies of the entered data (in this case, incorrect data automatically changes to the minimum allowable)
Trade
  • works with any type of account, including cent
  • compatible with the rules of the NFA, CFTC and  FCA regulators (FIFO и Hedge orders prohibited)
  • does not depend on the deposit currency, considering it when setting up settlements
  • it is possible to use part of the deposit and / or split the deposit into several advisors
  • The current version of the EA includes 40 disconnected algorithms
  • for a selected group of algorithms, you can set a lot different from the base
  • can automatically select lot for any deposit size using the “virtual balance” setting
  • trades simultaneously and independently in two directions (it is possible to disable any of the directions)
  • allows you to set the drawdown size and sends a notification when it is reached
  • uses logical stop loss and take profit
  • control and auto-tuning for the minimum spread
Statistics and notifications
  • statistics are kept (open trades, drawdowns, profit) for each algorithm, saves it to a file and restores this information from a file after a computer reboot or restart of the adviser
  • statistics are shown (separately buy and sale) by the number of open transactions, total balance, lot, drawdown, daily profit in deposit currency and in pips, current spread, leverage, take profit
  • during the trading process, the journal displays detailed information about all operations
  • displays the level of forced closing of orders (StopOut)
  • view button Alert notifications is displayed on the panel
Failure Protection
  • not critical to terminal and computer reboots
  • saves information about current open positions and algorithms to a configuration file and restores this information after a computer restart or restart of the adviser
  • has protection against uncontrolled multiple opening of orders as a result of a crash in the computer's memory or a program crash
  • blocking of random manual changes of orders opened by the adviser is provided
  • not sensitive to chart timeframe switching
  • blocks the start of indicators in the chart window to avoid conflicts
Debugging
  • does not require optimization in the strategy tester
  • during testing, it keeps statistics for each algorithm and saves it to a file
  • during testing, the journal displays detailed information about all operations and counts the time remaining until the end of the test

Preset files can be downloaded here


Products Links to preset files (*.set )
description of settings (*.xlsx) https://disk.yandex.ru/d/HHrfmbTQcLh60g
XAUUSD https://disk.yandex.ru/d/cYCh2tLUsUzKkw
EURUSD https://disk.yandex.ru/d/hqNzpA8sGayJRg
GBPUSD https://disk.yandex.ru/d/pinA5g-2Ebb-RA
AUDUSD https://disk.yandex.ru/d/yOw-DHsh1-W4UA
USDCHF https://disk.yandex.ru/d/jXDgPseHO7KLvw 
USDJPY  https://disk.yandex.ru/d/YHexcXt6ElpJjQ
Work is underway to configure other products  

Test results

  • Below are the results of backtests with Power.set settings. 


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MQL TOOLS SL
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MQL TOOLS SL
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