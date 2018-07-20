DYJ TrendWave EA

DYJTRENDWAVE features an advanced algorithm that detects new trends and current trend continuations for use as an entry strategy.

DYJTRENDWAVE's volatility is based on the power of buyers and sellers, it grabs total body size of candles and identifies the battle between buyers and sellers as a percentage of the total volume, like Sellers: (-)100% and Buyers: (+)100%. This information can be used for any entry and exit strategy.

For bullish/Long Pin bar it is below the price line, for bearish/Short Pin bar it is above the price line. It also uses filtering false signals.

Expert Advisor exit rules: traditional SL, TP and TSL, if there is an opposite signal.

The Expert Advisor is based on classical DYJTRENDWAVE strategy. You just need to configure from properties News time and the rest is automatically handled by the robot.

The EA works in any trading session. The work time1 and work time2 and work time3 parameter is intraday. It means that if you want to set a working time from 19:00 PM to 05:00 AM, for example, you should define two different intervals, such as 19:00 to 23:59 and 00:00 to 05:00.

The EA opens orders at a specific news time, such as 19:59 to 20:03 and MinTimeFrame M1 to MaxTimeFrame H1.

The Expert Advisor also features money management, traditional SL, TP and trailing stop. Only two orders are used for trading each instrument, which ensures maximum safety of trading.





Features

Monitors all pairs at the same time.

The EA monitors the top 23 pairs by default, but you can select less pairs if you wish.

Monitors every timeframe, from 1 Min to Monthly.

It is a multi-currency EA that can be run from a single chart (recommended timeframe - H4 or D1).

Allows you to set up a working time or a specific news time.





Parameters

Pairs - comma-separated list of symbols to be traded. If empty, the current MARKET WATCH symbols will be used.

MagicNumber = 2635 - EA's magic number.

Risk_Management = Automatic - calculate lots automatically.

Auto_Risk_Percent = 2 - automatic risk. For example, 2 means 2%.

Auto_Max_Risk_in_Total_Orders = 10 - automatic max risk. For example, 10 means 10%.

Manual_Lots = 0.01 - manual number of lots (if not automatic risk).

Manual_Maximum_Lots = 1 - maximum lots (if not automatic risk).

Direction = Both - trade directions. Both: Allows both, Buy: Allows Buy, Sell: Allows Sell, Disable: Disable Trade.

MinTimeFrame = H4 - minimum timeframe.

MaxTimeFrame = MN - maximum timeframe.

stopLossTrailPips = 0 - trailing stop loss.

Wait_Mins_For_Next_Trade = 240 - wait time for the next trade.

InpIsUseTradingTime = false - set to false to trade all the time, set to true to use trading time defined below.

to trade all the time, set to to use trading time defined below. startTime1 = 08:15 - start hour of work time 1.

endTime1 = 08:35 - final hour of work time 1.

startTime2 = 13:45 - start hour of work time 2.

endTime2 =14:42 - final hour of work time 2.

startTime3 = 22:15 - start hour of work time 3.

endTime3 = 22:45 - final hour of work time 3.





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