DYJ Scalping EA
- Experts
-
Daying CaoHello!
I am a software engineer has been developing for many years.have their own unique trading system, has a wealth of EA trading experience. The main currency is EUR/USD, GBP/USD. USD/JPY,AUD/USD , USD/CAD, gold, EUR/NZD cross currency.
- Version: 1.4
- Updated: 8 September 2022
- Activations: 5
DYJ Scalping is a fully automated Expert Advisor.
The Stochastic indicator filter are used for entries. The advisor needs a hedging and ECN account type.
The order loss is bailed out by the game and becomes a profit. If the order direction is wrong.
You can disable the game strategy at any time.
General Recommendations
Recommend ECN accounts, xauusd spreads between 8 and 11 or lower, EURUSD spreads 1
The minimum deposit is $200.
Please download the xauusd and EURUSD settings file in the product comments area
Input Parameters
InpLotsRisk = 0.002 -- Lots Risk x%
risk 0.002% If the balance is $10000 and 500 leverage
risk 0.1% If the balance is $100 or $200 and 500 leverage
rsik 0.008%,If the balance is $10000 and 2000 leverage
Rsik 0.4% if the balance is $100 or $200 and 2000 leverage
InpLots = 0 -- InpLots:0-->Auto
InpBlanceLimitMode = EQUITY_LIMIT -- Select Equity control mode
InpBlanceLimit = 4000000 -- Equity Limit
InpNewTimeFrame = PERIOD_H1 -- Use New timeframe if the Equity reaches the limit
InpMaxSpread = 100
Maxtrades = 1 -- Maximum trades for signal
InpDirection = Both
InpIsOpenOrder = OpenAndPending;
InpGridMode = STOP_MODE;
InpMaxGridOrders = 0 -- Maximum Grid Orders.["0"->off :disable grid]
InpFristOrderStep = 200
InpOrderStep = 200
InpGroupProfits = 1 -- profit closed if profit of group and reaches profit
InpSignalClose = CloseSignal;
InpTakeProfit = 0 -- InpTakeProfits: TP > = SL
InpStopLoss = 0 -- InpStopLoss:[<0]->Auto,[-1]->High or Low,[0]->Indicator calculation
InpLossPercent = 0 -- [0->off]close all if the loss is InpLossPercent(%) of the balance.
InpSymbolProfits = 1 -- InpSymbolProfits[0-->off] a profit reaches Profit Close
InpSymbolMaxProfits = 10 -- InpSymbolMaxProfits[0-->off] a max profit reaches Profit Close
InpTrailingPercentage = 0.7 -- Dynamic profit target:70%
InpTargetIncreaseCoeff = 0.5
InpRepairPercent = 1.6 -- Repair loss error percentage,default 0.053005
InpDistanceDivisor = 0 -- >0 Enable Game Mode; X<=0 =off,If x>0,it is the game coefficientInpEAComment = "SCL"