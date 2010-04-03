Mad bull
- Experts
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Andrey KozakLaboratory of Automatic Systems (LAS) - more than 10 years, we have been developing, testing and programming automatic trading robots for the forex market.
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 20
How to get the same result as we have in the photo and video?
To do this, you need to open an account with the FXopen broker, you need to select the account type ECN, leverage from 1/100 and above. Install the robot on your Metatrader4, select the GBPUSD currency pair, M5 timeframe. If you do everything exactly as we wrote above, you will get exactly the same results as we got. You can test the robot for a different period of time. But the longer the period of time, the more accurate and objective the test results will be. You need to test the robot in the "All ticks" mode. We recommend testing the robot on a weekday, because brokers greatly increase the default spread on weekends. Or, when testing, specify a fixed spread of up to 10 points.
How does this robot trade?
Robot settings:
- Accumulation - tick volume for opening an order. To determine a sharp price movement, the robot counts ticks on the current candle and the distance between the current price and the opening price of the candle. In this parameter we specify the sensitivity factor. Depending on this parameter, the robot will open more accurate trades or less accurate trades. It also affects the number of opened orders.
- History - indicate for how many candles the robot needs to analyze the market.
- signal - price and time change for deleting a pending order.
- stop_order - distance to a pending order from the current price.
- TrailingStop - trailing stop is specified in points.
- StopLoss - stop loss is specified in points.
- Risk - lot size in relation to the size of the current balance.
- Spread - calculate the average spread for opening new orders.
- sleep - the robot sleeps after opening an order.
- Magic - a unique magic number.