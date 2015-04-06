DYJ TwoMATrendFollowing

This EA is based on the classical trend-following system of opening the positions. The EA is based on DYJ TwoMACrossAlarm and ATR and CCI indicator. It uses two moving averages. The EA uses dynamic allocation MA period. The MA1 and MA2 period is the Fibonacci sequence, such as 5.8 or 13.21 or 21.34 or...; EA Entry Rules:

Go long when fast MA1 crosses above the slow MA2 and CCI crosses above the zero line;

Go short when fast MA1 crosses below the slow MA2 and CCI crosses below the zero line; the ATR for placing a stop loss;

Expert Advisor Exit Rules: The traditional SL, TP and TSL, if there is an opposite signal.


Inputs

MA Setup

  • IsAutoAllocationMA = true - dynamic allocation period.

Fast MA Setup

  • Period = 5 - period of Faster Moving Average (value 5), if not automatic allocation period.
  • Mode = EMA - type of Moving Average (SMA, EMA, SMMA, LWMA).
  • Price = Close - type of price (Close,Open, Low, High, Median, Typical, Weighted).

Slow MA Setup

  • Period = 8 - period of Slower MA (value 8), if not automatic allocation period.
  • Mode = SMA - type of Moving Average (SMA, EMA, SMMA, LWMA).
  • Price = Close - type of price (Close,Open, Low, High, Median, Typical, Weighted).
  • Distance - 10 Distance between MA

CCI and ATR period

  • CCI Period = 14 - signals are strengthened (filtered) by an additional signal from the CCI indicator
  • ATR Period = 14 - period of ATR for placing a stop loss

Risk Setup

  • Risk_Management: Automatic - calculate lots automatically.
  • Auto_Risk_Percent: 2 - automatic risk. For example, 2 means 2%.
  • Auto_Max_Risk_in_Total_Orders: 10 - automatic max risk. For example, 10 means 10%.
  • Manual_Lots: 0.01 - manual number of lots (if not automatic risk)
  • Manual_Maximum_Lots: 1 - maximum lots.
  • MaxTrades: 9 - maximum postions number.

Entry Period

  • EntryMinTimeFrame: H4 - entry minimum period
  • EntryMaxTimeFrame: D1 - entry maximum period

Automatic stop loss and take profit

  • AutoStopLoss: AutomaticStop - automatic stop or manual stop.
  • MaxBarsToCheckStop: 3 - MaxBars to check a stop loss
  • TPTimesStopLoss: 3 - TP is 3 times stop loss.

Manual stop loss and take profit

  • StopLoss = 150 - stop loss in pips, manual stop.
  • TakeProfit = 300 - take profit in pips.

Automatic Trailing

  • UseTrailingStop = false - trailing stop loss on/off.
  • TrailingStop = 20 - trailing start stop in pips.
  • TrailingStep = 5 - trailing step in pips.

Order

  • Slippage = 3 - maximum price slippage for orders.
  • PROFIT: 50 = orders will be closed as soon as the current profit is equal or above the preset profit.
  • Direction = Both - trade directions. Both: allow both, Buy: allow buy, Sell: allows sell, Disable: disable trade.
  • Wait_Mins_For_Next_Trade = 30 - wait time for the next trade.


NOTE

  • The default settings in the EA are simply place holders. Before using the EA, please enter your own settings that work for you best.


Author

  • Daying Cao, an experienced software engineer.
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Trend Catcher EA analyzes market price movements, using the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.   It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.   By combining the smoothing and trend-filtering capabilities of special customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters, the EA can automatically execute trades based
Luna AI PRO
Profalgo Limited
4.67 (3)
Experts
Launch promo: Only 1 copies available at 399$ Final price: 2000$ There will be only a limited number of copies sold of this EA Luna AI is a very advanced night scalper and one of the best you can find on the market.  It was developed using years of experience in live trading with the mean-reverse strategy, and selected only the best pairs and techniques to be included in this EA. Since the EA is build upon existing technology that was developed over the years, the EA is very effective and has
Universal Indicator EA for Your Indicator
Afsal Meerankutty
3.82 (22)
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Universal Indicator EA, your ultimate solution to automate your trading strategy without any coding requirements. This powerful expert advisor is designed to work with any indicator that gives Buy and Sell Signals, making it a versatile tool for traders of all levels. With Universal Indicator EA, you can easily read signals from both Indicator Buffers and Objects on the Chart. You can also test your indicator on the demo account before purchasing to ensure that the EA is compatible with your ind
Aurum AI mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.94 (34)
Experts
UPDATE — DECEMBER 2025 At the end of November 2024, the Aurum expert advisor was released for sale. Throughout this time, it traded in real market conditions without a news filter, without additional protective restrictions, and without complex limitations — while confidently remaining profitable and stable. Live Signal (launch April 14, 2026) This full year of real trading clearly demonstrated the reliability of the trading system. Only after that, based on real experience and statistics, a m
BB Return mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.89 (18)
Experts
BB Return — an Expert Advisor for gold trading (XAUUSD). I previously used this trading idea in manual trading. The core of the strategy is a return of price to the Bollinger Bands range, but not blindly and not on every touch. For the gold market, bands alone are not enough, so the EA uses additional filters that eliminate weak and non-working market situations. Trades are opened only when the return logic is truly justified.   Global   update   on   June   14th   Trading principles — the strat
Gann Gold EA MT4
Elif Kaya
4.75 (4)
Experts
- Final real price is 1000$ - Discount and price is 99$ (Next price is 200$),  Price will be increased after 2 purchases. Live Real Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2384841 Welcome, Gold GANN Expert opens automatically trade with Highly profit, Fixed small Stop loss. - Lifetime update free No Martingale, No Grid, No Scam I am focused on help my clients, not just earn. The Gann Gold EA is High safety by small fix Stop Loss, which sets trades based on good risk to reward ratio(1:3). It is
Infinity Trader EA
Lachezar Krastev
5 (18)
Experts
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Infinity Trader EA with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Infinity Trader EA Live Results:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2290275 Infinity Trader EA seamlessly integrates the strengths of Chat GPT and Gemini AI, providing unparalleled market insights and in-depth funda
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DYJ GlobalForexTradeWarMAPools
Daying Cao
Experts
DYJ GlobalForexTradeWarMAPools   is based on  indicator  MA . It can be used for any currency pair and timeframe. The Indicator is based on the following idea: crossing of two Moving Average lines (Fast and slow ) is used as a signal for opening and closing a position together. Go Long when Fast MA (MA1) crosses above Slow MA (MA2). Go Short when Fast MA (MA1) crosses below Slow MA (MA2). The EA uses dynamic allocation MA period. The MA1 and MA2 period is the Fibonacci sequence, such as InpMAArr
DYJ WilliamsPercentRange SignalSource
Daying Cao
Indicators
The  DYJ WPR - SignalSource is based on  WPR  indicator. It can be used for any currency pair and timeframe. The  WPR  recommends  Indicator values ranging between 80 and 100% indicate that the market is oversold. Indicator values ranging between 0 and 20% indicate that the market is overbought. The entry signal of this indicator is a turning point in the trend. The indicator uses analog trading technology, Provide you with indicators to evaluate the overall profit of the opening signal and clo
QuickClose
Daying Cao
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QuickClose: Instant Order Management Made Simple QuickClose   allows you to instantly close all orders with a single click. It operates at high speed, giving you the flexibility to close orders for a specific symbol or all symbols at once. This makes trade management significantly faster and more efficient. This   Expert Advisor can swiftly close all buy and sell orders either for a selected symbol or across all trades. The   SymbolButton is specifically designed for order closure, featuring bo
SoarSignal
Daying Cao
Indicators
Professional traders know that a reversal in market price is the best entry points to trade. The trend changes K line state changes the most obvious. The SoarSignal is good to identify these changes, because we have incorporated the KDJ indicators. It is the closest to the K line state of the indicators. The two lines of KDJ Winner move within a range of 0 and 100. Values above 80 are considered to be in overbought territory and indicate that a reversal in price is possible. Values below 20 are
StrongCurrency
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This StrongCurrency is a complete trading system based on a variety of technical indicators, moving averages and pivots. Each of those elements can be assessed in defined rules and coefficients (depending on the indicator) providing limitless optimization scenarios for the StrongCurrency. In order to work the StrongCurrency creates a trend strength and entry point signal list display by evaluating these data, that takes data from all symbols. It extrapolates all the information in order to get t
PowerSignal
Daying Cao
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This PowerSignal is a complete trading system based on ATR of technical indicators. These indicators will record the current status of each POWERTREND in every time frame and currency pair analyzed. The PowerSignal creates a trend strength and entry point signal list display by evaluating these data. If there is a full coincidence on any pair an alert will pop up indicating such case. List data includes Symbol, M5-MN1, BuyPercent, SellPercent, LastEntry. The LastEntry shows entry points (periods
DYJ TwoMACrossAlarm
Daying Cao
Indicators
This indicator shows the crossing between two moving averages, a slower and faster moving average. Signal show alert pop-up, when MA1 crosses above the MA2. Signal show alert pop-up, when MA1 crosses below the MA2. Inputs Value Fast MA Setup Period = 5 - period of Faster Moving Average (value 5). Mode = SMA - type of Moving Average (SMA, EMA, SMMA, LWMA). Price = Close - type of price (Close, Open, Low, High, Median, Typical, Weighted). Slow MA Setup Period = 10 - period of Slower MA (value 10)
DYJ NewsForexFactory
Daying Cao
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DYJ NewsForexFactory is calendar trading utilities and Indicators of macroeconomic events for fundamental market analysis. Therein you will find financial news and indicators for the largest global economies – from the US and the EU to Australia and Japan, a total of 9 economies, involving more than 60 currency pairs. More than 800 macroeconomic indicators and events are collected from public sources in real time. Historical, current and forecast values, as well as importance characteristics are
DYJ ThreeMACrossAlarm
Daying Cao
Indicators
This indicator shows the crossing between three moving averages (slower, middle and faster ones). When fast MA crosses up middle MA and middle MA crosses up slow MA, the bullish alert is issued. When fast MA crosses down middle MA and middle MA crosses down slow MA, the bearish alert is issued. Signals to close buy positions are generated if fast MA crosses middle MA downwards, signals to close sell positions are generated if fast MA crosses middle MA upwards. Inputs Fast MA Setup MAPeriod1 = 5
DYJ ThreeMACross
Daying Cao
Experts
The Expert Advisor is based on three Moving Average indicators. ThreeMACross is based on the following idea: crossing of three Moving Average lines (Fast, Middle and slow ones) is used as a signal for opening and closing a position together. Go Long when Fast MA (MA1) crosses above Middle MA (MA2), and Middle MA (MA2) crosses above Slow MA (MA3). Go Short when Fast MA (MA1) crosses below Middle MA (MA2), and Middle MA (MA2) crosses below Slow MA (MA3). Signals to close buy positions are generate
DYJ RiseTrading
Daying Cao
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The RiseTrading is a unique High quality and easy to use and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and PowerSignal and MACD and Stochastic indicators. The main advantages of the trend trading strategy used by the Expert Advisor are opening positions only in the direction of a trend, ability for the long-term retention of profitable positions allowing users to achieve good combinations of profit/loss distributions. That can work on a real account at
DYJ StochController
Daying Cao
Indicators
DYJ Stoch Controller   controller is a full currency Stoch trading system It can display the Stoch value of each currency pair from M1 to MN When the Stoch value of a cycle reaches the oversold area and overbought area, there is a color prompt, You can make the right transaction based on this information Please make an Stoch indicator template named  DYJ StochController  and save it. When you click the overbought area or overbought area with the mouse, the chart of the corresponding currency ve
DYJ SoarTrading
Daying Cao
Experts
The DYJ SoarTrading is based on SoarSignal indicator. It can be used for any currency pair and timeframe. Signals to buy are generated when SoarSignal has crossed oversold downwards, reached oversold and then crossed back up through oversold. Signals to sell are generated when SoarSignal has crossed overbought upwards, reached overbought, and then crossed back down through overbought. Close a trade when SoarSignal reaches the opposite side ( overbought for long order, oversold for short order).
DYJ Sharp
Daying Cao
Indicators
DYJ Sharp advanced algorithm that detects new trends and current trend continuations for use as an entry and exit strategy. The strategy display the SHARP trend demarcation area. This SHARP area has high HighLine and low LowLine. Falling of high below HighLine of SHARP and then falling of close below LowLine of SHARP can be interpreted as a signal to sell. Rising of close above HighLine of SHARP and then rising of low above LowLine of SHARP can be interpreted as a signal to buy. The signal for e
DYJ TrendWave
Daying Cao
Indicators
DYJ TRENDWAVE features an advanced algorithm that detects new trends and current trend continuations for use as an entry strategy. DYJ TRENDWAVE's volatility is based on the power of buyers and sellers, it grabs total body size of candles and identifies the battle between buyers and sellers as a percentage of the total volume, like Sellers: (-)100% and Buyers: (+)100%. This information can be used for any entry and exit strategy. For bullish/Long Pin bar it is below the price line, for bearish/S
DYJ TrendWave EA
Daying Cao
Experts
DYJTRENDWAVE features an advanced algorithm that detects new trends and current trend continuations for use as an entry strategy. DYJTRENDWAVE's volatility is based on the power of buyers and sellers, it grabs total body size of candles and identifies the battle between buyers and sellers as a percentage of the total volume, like Sellers: (-)100% and Buyers: (+)100%. This information can be used for any entry and exit strategy. For bullish/Long Pin bar it is below the price line, for bearish/Sho
DYJ Scalping EA
Daying Cao
Experts
DYJ Scalping is a fully automated Expert Advisor. The Stochastic indicator filter are used for entries. The advisor needs a hedging and ECN account type. The order loss is bailed out by the game and becomes a profit. If the order direction is wrong. You can disable the game strategy at any time. General Recommendations Recommend ECN accounts, xauusd spreads between 8 and 11 or lower, EURUSD spreads 1 The minimum deposit is $200.  Please download the xauusd and EURUSD settings file in the product
DYJ T3ModeMA
Daying Cao
2 (1)
Indicators
DYJ T3ModeMA is based on T3 algorithm. T3 algorithm is technically analyzed in the article Better Moving Averages published in TASC magazine. T3 can smooth the price line and reduce the lag of trend tracking. The size of the column line of the indicator determines the entrance signal, and when the column line size approaches 0, it is the turning point of the trend. The indicator uses analog trading technology, Provide you with indicators to evaluate the overall profit of the opening signal and c
DYJ Long term Strategy EA
Daying Cao
Experts
DYJ Long term Strategy EA  is a long-term RSI trading system We start by looking for the lowest price in the candle as a long trend, and start by looking for the highest price as a short trend. We will hold the position for the longest time and obtain the maximum profit. When the order is in the wrong direction, the strategy can turn losses into profits. EA only runs in any period of a currency pair chart. Signal URL INPUT InpMagicNumber = 8257 InpIsDisplayInterface = true InpEAComment = LTS In
DYJ Bands EA MT4
Daying Cao
Experts
The DYJBands opens and closes positions using Bollinger Bands signals: It performs trades after a price rebound from the borderlines of the indicator. It has the option to close positions by an opposite signal, by take profit and stop loss, move a trade to breakeven upon reaching the central Bollinger band or after a certain price movement. By default, the EA is configured for trading the GBPUSD currency pair on the H1 timeframe. Also, settings for the EURUSD, USDJPY, USDCAD and XAUUSD currency
DYJ MacdSto EA MT4
Daying Cao
Experts
The DYJ MacdSto is a unique High quality and easy to use and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and MACD and Stochastic and RSI and ADX indicators. The main advantages of the trend trading strategy used by the Expert Advisor are opening positions only in the direction of a trend, ability for the long-term retention of profitable positions allowing users to achieve good combinations of profit/loss distributions. DYJ MacdSto EA uses MACD and Stoch
DYJ StrongCurrency EA MT4
Daying Cao
Experts
This StrongCurrency is a complete trading system based on a variety of technical indicators, moving averages and pivots. Each of those elements can be assessed in defined rules and coefficients (depending on the indicator) providing limitless optimization scenarios for the StrongCurrency. In order to work the StrongCurrency creates a trend strength and entry point signal list display by evaluating these data, that takes data from all symbols. It extrapolates all the information in order to get t
DYJ TrendPending EA
Daying Cao
Experts
The DYJ TrendPending EA tracks the new change of price of the currency pair and opens trades in case of a price low and high from the main movement in the direction of the trend. So EA uses the least risky grid and Add lots. And can attach a positive and reverse pending order. The PositivePending orders can reduce the number of grids and Add lots,  while ReversePending orders reduce the loss of orders . For more convenient search, the working timeframe has been added to inputs (Work timeframe).
DYJ ArtOfForexsWar
Daying Cao
Experts
This is a multi-currency and multi-strategy EA. This EA is to create one or more polling trading strategies in a transaction. In the polling mode, the strategies filter a trend-free range market environment and trades are placed in the opposite direction at the edges of the range. With an additional main trend filter in the trend-following mode, the DYJ's ArtOfForexWar can also trade pull-backs during trends in the trend of loss. The winning rate is more than 95% within three orders or three cl
DYJ ScalpingBurg EA
Daying Cao
Experts
DYJ ScalpingBurg EA is a fully automated Expert Advisor. The Burg algorithm filter are used for entries. The advisor needs a hedging and ECN account type. The order loss is bailed out by the game and becomes a profit. If the order direction is wrong. You can disable the   game   strategy at any time. General Recommendations Recommend ECN accounts, xauusd spreads between 8 and 11 or lower, EURUSD spreads 1 The minimum deposit is $200.  Please download the xauusd and EURUSD settings file in the p
DYJ ArtOfMakingMoney
Daying Cao
Experts
DYJ ArtOfMakingMoney attempts to gauge bullish and bearish forces in the market by using two separate measures, one for each type of directional pressure. The  EA's BearsIndex  attempts to measure the market's appetite for lower prices The EA's BullsIndex attempts to measure the market's appetite for higher prices Features Monitors all pairs at the same time. The EA monitors the top 35 pairs by default, but you can select less pairs if you wish. It is a multi-currency EA that can be run from a s
DYJ Trend Analyst
Daying Cao
5 (1)
Indicators
Our goal is to provide accessible and quality service, enable market participants, traders and analysts alike, with much-needed tools for informed, timely trading decisions. The most optimized, highly robust and easy to use DYJ Trend analyst indicator. DYJ Trend analyst attempts to gauge bullish and bearish forces in the market by using two separate measures, one for each type of directional pressure. The  indicator's BearsIndex  attempts to measure the market's appetite for lower prices. The in
DYJ Trend Analyser EA
Daying Cao
Experts
The DYJ Trend Analyser EA is based on  DYJ Trend Analyst  indicator. The most optimized, highly robust and easy to use DYJ Trend Analyser EA. DYJ Trend Analyser EA attempts to gauge bullish and bearish forces in the market by using two separate measures, one for each type of directional pressure. The  EA's BearsIndex  attempts to measure the market's appetite for lower prices. The EA's BullsIndex attempts to measure the market's appetite for higher prices. Pivot Point Extra Indicator for DYJ Tre
DYJ Market Challenges
Daying Cao
Experts
This is an expert adviser that is intended to trade where sudden sharp movements occur on charts.  This EA is the trend breakout trading. However it makes only one trade per bar. Low risk EA with no too many positions, and there are predefined TP, SL and TS for each position. Features Monitors all pairs at the same time. The EA monitors the top 15 pairs by default, but you can select less pairs if you wish. It is a multi-currency EA that can be run from a single chart (M5 to D1,recommended timef
DYJ Hedging MT4
Daying Cao
Experts
The  DYJ Hedging  is based on the following idea:crossing of two Moving Average lines (Fast and slow ) is used as a signal for opening positions. We will now apply game theory strategy on the future of per currency instead of a price chart of history. This is one level higher. Dynamic Market game theory is a special feature of Advanced Currency Health Bars indicator and you cannot find in any other Currency Meter! This is a very unique function. Dynamic Market game theory strategy Health Bars ar
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