DYJ T3ModeMA is based on T3 algorithm.

T3 algorithm is technically analyzed in the article Better Moving Averages published in TASC magazine.

T3 can smooth the price line and reduce the lag of trend tracking.

The size of the column line of the indicator determines the entrance signal, and when the column line size approaches 0, it is the turning point of the trend.

The indicator uses analog trading technology,

Provide you with indicators to evaluate the overall profit of the opening signal and closing signal.

It is very convenient for you to use which evaluation mode to trade.

When you choose the maximum profit model evaluation model,

It is recommended that you use the tracking stop loss function.

This can track the trend profit to the maximum extent.

When you select the opposite signal to turn off the evaluation mode,

It is recommended that you wait patiently for the opposite signal to appear and then close it.

This can always wait for the trend to really end and make a profit.

If you need to automatically follow the indicator to open and close the warehouse, please download the utility software DYJ Follow Me.



Input

[Indicator]



InpMaMetod = 2 -- Moving Average method(0~3):0-Simple averaging; 1-Exponential averaging; 2-Smoothed averaging;3-Linear-weighted averaginInpMaPeriod = 6 -- MA PeriodInpT3Period = 9 -- T3 algorithm periodInpT3Hot = 0.70 -- T3 Polynomial coefficientInpShowArrows = trueInpAlertsOn = trueArrowUpClr = DeepSkyBlue -- Arrow Up ColorArrowDnClr = PaleVioletRed -- Arrow Down ColorInpIsDisplayIndicatorLine = true -- Display Line Of Indicator



[EstimateProfits]

InpSimulatedVolume = 1 -- SimulatedVolume . 0.01Lots or more

InpOnlyOppositeClosedLine = false -- Only the OppositeClosed line is displayed.

InpIsDisplayChartText = true -- Hide All Text Of Chart

InpIsDisplayProfitsLine = true -- Hide All Line Of Chart

MaxProfitsTextHigh = 40 -- Maximum profit label height

MaxProfitsTextLow = 20 -- Minimum profit label height（opposite）

InpIsEstimateDialog = true -- Hide Or Show EstimateDialog

InpModeProfits = ByMaxProfits -- ByMaxProfits or ByOppositeClosed

InpStartDate = "19700101" -- Statistical start date







