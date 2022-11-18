Breakout Monster Mini

5

  • It is a very profitable EA, to trade trends breakout, and manage trades, takeprofit, stoploss, move to breakeven, and trailing stop.
  • I work with this EA, and the reversal/pullback version since 2014. 

This is a demo version of the full Breakout Monster EA. It works on Real and Demo accounts.


Demo version restrictions:

  • Money Management is disabled. Lot size is restricted to 0.01 lots only (Or the minimum allowed by broker).
  • Numerical, SL and TP set to 100 pips. They cannot be modified in Demo version.
  • Setting TP/SL using trendlines is disabled.
  • "Move To Breakeven System" is disabled.
  • "Smart Profit System" is disabled.
  • "Trailing Stop" is disabled.
  • "Alerts_Notifications System" is disabled.


If you don't know what these features are or what can do for you, please read the EA manual.


  • Draw trends yourself, I recommend to disable "Full_Auto_System". However, The full_auto_system is enabled by default just to pass the validation process of mql5.


  • Read the full description and documentation of the Breakout Monster from the MANUAL.


  • The idea of the expert can be seen briefly from this Video. But, before trade on a real account, I RECOMMEND to read the EA Manual.


Please, leave your review and comments. It is very crucial to me and to the progress of the EA.

Thanks.































Reviews 5
IATradingScalping
2794
IATradingScalping 2024.03.10 22:40 
 

EXCELENTE EA , equipado con TS , esta MUY BUENO !!! GRACIAS POR COMPARTIR

FUTURES-ALGO
131
FUTURES-ALGO 2025.09.22 12:27 
 

NO manual in your page, wich Cross you suggest.Thank you

Machine
149
Machine 2024.11.26 00:42 
 

I am satisfied with the Break monster's functionality. Is there no other way to do back testing with this than through MT4's Strategy Tester? I can't use MT4's Strategy Tester because it is inconvenient.

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Market Reversal Alerts EA
Lee Samson
4.13 (23)
Experts
The Market Reversal EA is powered by the indicator of the same name ( available here ) and trades based on market structure shifts. The EA will by default take a trade every time a market reversal alert is sent by the indicator and will trade those alerts based on the conditions and filters you set in the EA settings. It draws support rectangles as price moves in it's current trend direction and trades when price reverses sharply and signals a market structure shift or a re-test of the reversal.
BB Return mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.89 (18)
Experts
BB Return — an Expert Advisor for gold trading (XAUUSD). I previously used this trading idea in manual trading. The core of the strategy is a return of price to the Bollinger Bands range, but not blindly and not on every touch. For the gold market, bands alone are not enough, so the EA uses additional filters that eliminate weak and non-working market situations. Trades are opened only when the return logic is truly justified.   Global   update   on   June   14th   Trading principles — the strat
Golden Moon Scalper
Nguyen Hang Hai Ha
2.5 (6)
Experts
Expert Gold Moon Scalper is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed specifically for the Gold market (XAUUSD). The EA combines price action analysis, tick-based market behavior, and technical indicator confirmation to identify high-probability trading opportunities. The strategy uses Stop Orders to capture momentum during Gold's fast price movements, helping reduce premature entries in volatile conditions. Positions are managed with a combination of scalping logic, dynamic trailing, and predef
Aurum AI mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.94 (34)
Experts
UPDATE — DECEMBER 2025 At the end of November 2024, the Aurum expert advisor was released for sale. Throughout this time, it traded in real market conditions without a news filter, without additional protective restrictions, and without complex limitations — while confidently remaining profitable and stable. Live Signal (launch April 14, 2026) This full year of real trading clearly demonstrated the reliability of the trading system. Only after that, based on real experience and statistics, a m
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Move to Breakeven Limited
Abdulfattah Yahya Mohammed Alhazmi
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The main purpose of this expert advisor is to protect your hardly gained profits. Once the market goes in your favor, with amount of specified pips [configured via EA inputs], the EA will do the following: Move the Stop-loss of the profitable positions to Breakeven. Lock in some profits, i.e put the SL above/below your entry with specified pips  Will close part of position, % of lots, once the EA was triggered.  By default, the "Move to Breakeven EA" will modify all opened positions on the termi
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Reversal Monster Mini
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The Most advanced and comprehensive EA to trade Trend Reversals/Pullbacks It is a very profitable EA, to trade trends breakout, and manage trades, takeprofit, stoploss, move to breakeven, and trailing stop. The   “Reversal Monster EA”   trades Reversal/Pullbacks when the current price of the pair pullback to a predefined horizontal level or trendline on the currency chart. The opening of the position can be immediate after pullback to the drawn trendline or after closing the candle below/above
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Breakout Monster Expert Advisor
Abdulfattah Yahya Mohammed Alhazmi
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For The English Manual you can contact me. The Most advanced and comprehensive EA to trade Trend Breakout The “Breakout Monster EA” trades breakouts when the current price of the currency pair breaks a predefined horizontal level or trendline on the currency pair's chart. The opening of the position can be immediate after breaking the drawn trendline OR after closing the candle above/below this trend, provided that all technical and non-technical filters, defined by the trader through the exp
Reversal Monster EA
Abdulfattah Yahya Mohammed Alhazmi
Experts
The Most advanced and comprehensive EA to trade Trend Reversals/Pullbacks It is a very profitable EA, to trade trends pullback, and manage trades, takeprofit, stoploss, move to breakeven, and trailing stop. The “Reversal Monster EA” trades Reversal/Pullbacks when the current price of the pair pullback to a predefined horizontal level or trendline on the currency chart. The opening of the position can be immediate after pullback to the drawn trendline or after closing the candle below/above th
Move To Breakeven
Abdulfattah Yahya Mohammed Alhazmi
Utilities
The main purpose of this expert advisor is to protect your hardly gained profits. Once the market goes in your favor, with amount of specified pips [configured via EA inputs], the EA will do the following: Move the Stop-loss of the profitable positions to Breakeven. Lock in some profits, i.e put the SL above/below your entry with specified pips  Will close part of position, % of lots, once the EA was triggered.  By default, the "Move to Breakeven EA" will modify all opened positions on the termi
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luca Schivo
18
luca Schivo 2026.03.03 22:22 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

FUTURES-ALGO
131
FUTURES-ALGO 2025.09.22 12:27 
 

NO manual in your page, wich Cross you suggest.Thank you

Machine
149
Machine 2024.11.26 00:42 
 

I am satisfied with the Break monster's functionality. Is there no other way to do back testing with this than through MT4's Strategy Tester? I can't use MT4's Strategy Tester because it is inconvenient.

IATradingScalping
2794
IATradingScalping 2024.03.10 22:40 
 

EXCELENTE EA , equipado con TS , esta MUY BUENO !!! GRACIAS POR COMPARTIR

Abdulfattah Yahya Mohammed Alhazmi
4042
Reply from developer Abdulfattah Yahya Mohammed Alhazmi 2024.03.11 16:20
Gracias.De nada
AscendCapital
2364
AscendCapital 2024.02.19 21:04 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Abdulfattah Yahya Mohammed Alhazmi
4042
Reply from developer Abdulfattah Yahya Mohammed Alhazmi 2024.02.19 21:44
Very appreciated to your nice review. Thanks
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