This EA won't make you rich overnight and blown your account one day, it makes you wealthy in the long-term. If you are looking for EA could make you sleep well at night and make real money, RobustProfitEA is the answer for you. The RobustProfitEA based on simple but robust trend strategy to make sure you are profitable in the long-term no matter what the market conditions are. The performance are tested with high quality tick data from Dukascopy (include commission fees and slippages per trades) for more than 12 years since 2010 till 2022 (see screenshots). 

How to use the expert

1. It is the long-term strategy working for trading EURUSD on H4 , set the expert on and sleep well. All trades are protected by a hard stop loss and take profit.

2. Don't worry with the Drawdown sometime happens. Every sustainable strategy will suffer DD and then continue its profitable path. 

3. You set an Expert Advisor with a higher risk, the drawdown will be larger. But return will also be very rewarded. 

Info:

  • Working symbol EURUSD
  • Working Timeframe: H4
  • Min deposit: $100 
  • Min leverage 1:20 

Features:

  • No martingale, grid, hedge 
  • Long-term trend detection
  • Lot size management to minimize risks in unfavorable market conditions
  • Hard stop loss and take profit for each position
  • The average trade frequency: 10 days a trade
  • The average profit to loss per trade: 3:1
  • Not very sensitive to broker conditions
  • Easy to install 
  • FIFO compatible
  • FTMO suitable

Settings:

  • Lots - Minimum lots per trade
    • For small account (<1000 usd): 0.01 is recommended
    • For large account (>1000 usd): 0.1 is recommended
  • MaximumRisk_percent - Percentage of account capital risk to a trade

Risk Warning:
  • Before you buy the EA please be aware of the risks involved.
  • Past performance is no guarantee of future profitability (EA could also make losses). 
  • This strategy will always use a stop loss, but still execution of the SL depends on your broker.







