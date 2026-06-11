DYJ WilliamsPercentRange SignalSource

The DYJ WPR - SignalSource is based on WPR indicator. It can be used for any currency pair and timeframe.

The WPR recommends Indicator values ranging between 80 and 100% indicate that the market is oversold. Indicator values ranging between 0 and 20% indicate that the market is overbought.

The entry signal of this indicator is a turning point in the trend.

The indicator uses analog trading technology,
Provide you with indicators to evaluate the overall profit of the opening signal and closing signal.
It is very convenient for you to use which evaluation mode to trade.
When you choose the maximum profit model evaluation model,
It is recommended that you use the tracking stop loss function.
This can track the trend profit to the maximum extent.
When you select the opposite signal to turn off the evaluation mode,
It is recommended that you wait patiently for the opposite signal to appear and then close it.
This can always wait for the trend to really end and make a profit.

If you need to automatically follow the index to open and close the warehouse, please download the utility software DYJ Follow Me.


Input parameters 

[Indicator]

InpWPRPeriod    = 14 -- period for WPR  


InpShowArrows      = true
InpAlertsOn        = true
ArrowUpClr            = DeepSkyBlue -- Arrow Up Color
ArrowDnClr            = PaleVioletRed -- Arrow Down Color
InpIsDisplayIndicatorLine            = true -- Display Line Of Indicator  


[EstimateProfits]

InpSimulatedVolume                   = 1 -- SimulatedVolume . 0.01Lots or more
InpOnlyOppositeClosedLine            = false -- Only the OppositeClosed line is displayed.  
InpIsDisplayChartText                = true -- Hide All Text Of Chart
InpIsDisplayProfitsLine              = true -- Hide All Line Of Chart
MaxProfitsTextHigh                   = 40 -- Maximum profit label height
MaxProfitsTextLow                    = 20 -- Minimum profit label height（opposite）
InpIsEstimateDialog                  = true -- Hide Or Show EstimateDialog
InpModeProfits                       = ByMaxProfits -- ByMaxProfits or ByOppositeClosed
InpStartDate                         = "19700101" -- Statistical start date


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    Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
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    4.43 (7)
    Indicators
    Specials Discount now. The Next Generation Forex Trading Tool. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator is the evolution of our long-time, popular indicators, combining the power of three into one: Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator (695 reviews) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT (520 reviews) + CS28 Combo Signals (recent Bonus) Details about the indicator  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 What Does The Next-Generation Strength Indicator Offer? Everything you loved about the originals, now
    Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator
    Bernhard Schweigert
    4.91 (659)
    Indicators
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    Daying Cao
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    Daying Cao
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    Daying Cao
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    Daying Cao
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    Daying Cao
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    Daying Cao
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    Daying Cao
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    Daying Cao
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    Daying Cao
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    Daying Cao
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    Daying Cao
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    Daying Cao
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