DYJ CandleShape
- Indicators
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Daying CaoHello!
I am a software engineer has been developing for many years.have their own unique trading system, has a wealth of EA trading experience. The main currency is EUR/USD, GBP/USD. USD/JPY,AUD/USD , USD/CAD, gold, EUR/NZD cross currency.
- Version: 1.6
- Updated: 26 November 2020
- Activations: 5
The DYJ CandleShape contains 80 candlestick Patterns, such as MORNING STAR, DOJI STAR, HARAMI CROSS,INVERT HAMMER,ENGULFING.....
candlestick is a valid form of market technical analysis.
The recommended short stoploss is near the highest price of the first three to five candles
The recommended long stoploss is near the lowest price of the first three to five candles
Input
- InpCandShapeMaxBars = 100.
- InpAlert = true -- Enable. Alert
- InpColorBull = clrGoldenrod -- Color of bullish models
- InpColorBear = clrWhite -- Color of bearish models
- InpCommentOn = true -- Enable comment
- InpTextFontSize = 10 -- Font size
- InpLanguage = English -- English or Chinese
Author
- Daying Cao, an experienced software engineer.