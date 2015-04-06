Andromeda MT4 by Oakbot

Andromeda 2021 is a high profit algorithm with more than 160% profitable trades in 9 months historical backtest (initial deposit 1000 USD). It usually opens multiple trades per week and closes them mostly within 1-3 days.

Andromeda 2021 is combination of EMA, Grid and Martingale algorithm. If you do not like Martingale algorithm, you can change the value of Martingale to 1.

Recommended Brokerwww.icmarkets.com


Trades

The Group of Trade has a fixed Take Profit about 10 pips or 100 dollars and Stop Loss set from the beginning. Although the values can be changed, it is recommended to keep the default values to get the best performance from the algorithm. 

Currency Pairs and Timeframes

The algorithm has been designed to work on the EURUSD and GBPUSD pair. Feel free to test and experiment with other currency pairs.

You must use 1-Hour, 4-Hour or Daily timeframe chart.

Input Parameters

-        Initial Lot: You can adjust initial lot based on your current balance. (Example 0.01 lot for 1000 USD)

-        TP_PIP: Sets the Take Profit value in pips. It is recommended to keep the default value.

-        SL: Sets the Stop Loss value in pips. It is recommended to keep the default value.

-        Nearby_PIP: Sets the Grid value in pips. (Example Nearby_PIP 20 Pips is 10 Pips interval from the last order) . It is recommended to keep the default value.

-        Profit_amount: Sets the Take Profit value by the amount of profit.

-        Martingale: Sets the number of multiple martingale. It is recommended to keep the default value.

-        Max_Lot: Sets the maximum lot size. You can adjust at your acceptable risk.

-        Fast_EMA: Fast Exponential Moving Average (Default: 14)

-        Slow_EMA: Slow Exponential Moving Average (Default: 48)

Backtest

During the development, the algorithm was tested and optimised with default settings for the period between 01.06.2020 and 19.03.2021 on 100% history quality data in MT4. 

For Backtesting in MT4: In MT4 the timeframe should be set to H1. Also, make sure that you have all data available in for the currency pair in the history center.


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Neuralis Cortoid Gold
Olivier Nomblot
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NEURALIS CORTOID GOLD   The Adaptive Intelligence Built Exclusively for XAUUSD     For NDX       https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/187869   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2385985  ; Early days the brain started learning . You can set the EA one timeframe, one trade  . I use a few timeframes and a basket , but this EA in no way is a grid or martigale ; you set the lots and no of trades. Back tests on neurals are very difficult especially in mt4 ; the mt5 version of this EA has excellent ba
Bitcoin Scalp Pro
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5 (4)
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NEW PROMO: Only a few copies copies available at current price Final price: 999$ NEW: From 349$ or higher --> Choose 1 EA for free! (for 2 trade account numbers) Make sure to check out our " Ultimate EA combo package " in our   promo blog ! LIVE SIGNAL Bitcoin Scalp Pro is a unique trading system on the market.  It is fully focused on exploiting the volatility of the Bitcoin market by trading the breakouts of support and resistance levels. The focus of the EA lies on safety, which translates i
Kenni Trades Gold Breakout MT4
Ken Rmah
Experts
Limited-time 30-day promotion: Get Kenni Trades Gold Breakout for only $499.99 —regularly $799.99 —and receive Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold FREE with your purchase. This exclusive offer is available for 30 days only. Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  now includes three selectable trading modes:   Kenni Gold Breakout ,   Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold , and   Kenni Prop Firms . Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  is an automated trading system developed specifically for Gold on MetaTrader 4 hedging account
Forex Diamond EA
Lachezar Krastev
5 (6)
Experts
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Forex Diamond EA with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Live Results:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379493 Forex Diamond EA – Reliable Automated Trading Powered by Smart Algorithms Forex Diamond EA is a proven expert advisor designed to deliver consistent results us
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