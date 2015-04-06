Andromeda MT4 by Oakbot

Andromeda 2021 is a high profit algorithm with more than 160% profitable trades in 9 months historical backtest (initial deposit 1000 USD). It usually opens multiple trades per week and closes them mostly within 1-3 days.

Andromeda 2021 is combination of EMA, Grid and Martingale algorithm. If you do not like Martingale algorithm, you can change the value of Martingale to 1.

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Trades

The Group of Trade has a fixed Take Profit about 10 pips or 100 dollars and Stop Loss set from the beginning. Although the values can be changed, it is recommended to keep the default values to get the best performance from the algorithm.





Currency Pairs and Timeframes

The algorithm has been designed to work on the EURUSD and GBPUSD pair. Feel free to test and experiment with other currency pairs.

You must use 1-Hour, 4-Hour or Daily timeframe chart.



Input Parameters

- Initial Lot: You can adjust initial lot based on your current balance. (Example 0.01 lot for 1000 USD)

- TP_PIP: Sets the Take Profit value in pips. It is recommended to keep the default value.

- SL: Sets the Stop Loss value in pips. It is recommended to keep the default value.

- Nearby_PIP: Sets the Grid value in pips. (Example Nearby_PIP 20 Pips is 10 Pips interval from the last order) . It is recommended to keep the default value.

- Profit_amount: Sets the Take Profit value by the amount of profit.

- Martingale: Sets the number of multiple martingale. It is recommended to keep the default value.

- Max_Lot: Sets the maximum lot size. You can adjust at your acceptable risk.

- Fast_EMA: Fast Exponential Moving Average (Default: 14)

- Slow_EMA: Slow Exponential Moving Average (Default: 48)

Backtest

During the development, the algorithm was tested and optimised with default settings for the period between 01.06.2020 and 19.03.2021 on 100% history quality data in MT4.

For Backtesting in MT4: In MT4 the timeframe should be set to H1. Also, make sure that you have all data available in for the currency pair in the history center.



