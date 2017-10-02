DYJ RiseTrading

The RiseTrading is a unique High quality and easy to use and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and PowerSignal and MACD and Stochastic indicators. The main advantages of the trend trading strategy used by the Expert Advisor are opening positions only in the direction of a trend, ability for the long-term retention of profitable positions allowing users to achieve good combinations of profit/loss distributions. That can work on a real account at any broker with any order execution method. RiseTrading uses MACD and Stochastic indicators to find signals.

Signals to buy are generated if the MACD line crosses over the SIGNAL line in the negative area below the MACD open level, and when Stochastic has crossed zoneBuy downwards, reached zoneBuy and then crossed back up through zoneBuy.

Signals to sell are generated if the MACD line crosses under the SIGNAL line in the positive area above the MACD open level, and when Stochastic has crossed zoneSell upwards, reached zoneSell, and then crossed back down through zoneSell.

Signals to close buy positions are generated if the MACD line crosses under the SIGNAL line in the positive area above the MACD close level.

Signals to close sell positions are generated if the MACD line crosses over the SIGNAL line in the negative area below the MACD close level.





Input Parameters

MACD and Stoch settings

fastPeriod = 12 - MACD fast EMA

- MACD fast EMA slowPeriod = 26 - MACD slow EMA

- MACD slow EMA signalPeriod = 9 - MACD signal Period

- MACD signal Period MACDOpenLevel = 3 - MACD Open Level

- MACD Open Level MACDCloseLevel = 2 - MACD Close Level

- MACD Close Level MATrendPeriod = 26 - MA Trend Period

- MA Trend Period StochKPeriod = 5 - K line period

- K line period StochDPeriod = 3 - D line period

- D line period StochSlowing = 3 - Slowing period

- Slowing period StochMode = MODE_SMA - Stochastic method

- Stochastic method StochPriceField = CLOSE - Stochastic Price Field

- Stochastic Price Field zoneBUY = 20 - Stochastic oversold level

- Stochastic oversold level zoneSELL = 80 - Stochastic overbought level

RISK settings

Risk_Management = Automatic - Automatic will calculate lots automatically.

- Automatic will calculate lots automatically. Auto_Risk_Percent = 2 - Automatic Risk. For ex: 2 means 2%.

- Automatic Risk. For ex: 2 means 2%. Auto_Max_Risk_in_Total_Orders = 10 - Automatic Max Risk. For ex: 10 means 10%.

- Automatic Max Risk. For ex: 10 means 10%. Manual_Lots = 0.01 - Manual Number of lots (if not automatic risk)

- Manual Number of lots (if not automatic risk) Manual_Maximum_Lots = 1 - Maximum lots.

Trade settings

Max_Order = 1 - Maximum orders.

- Maximum orders. IsTrendRise = USETREND - turn on PowerSignal.

- turn on PowerSignal. TrendPercent = PERCENT_100 - RiseTrend Percent.

- RiseTrend Percent. EntryMinTimeFrame = H4 - Entry Minimum TimeFrame.

- Entry Minimum TimeFrame. EntryMaxTimeFrame = H4 - Entry Maximum TimeFrame.

- Entry Maximum TimeFrame. Wait_Mins_For_Next_Trade = 30 - Wait time for the next trade.

- Wait time for the next trade. Direction = Both - Trade directions . Both - allows both, Buy - allows buy, Sell - allows sell, Disable - disable trade.

. Both - allows both, Buy - allows buy, Sell - allows sell, Disable - disable trade. Slippage = 3 - Maximum price slippage for orders.

- Maximum price slippage for orders. AutoStopLoss = AutomaticStop - Automatic stop or manual stop.

- Automatic stop or manual stop. MaxBarsToCheckStop = 3 - MaxBars To Check Stoploss.

- MaxBars To Check Stoploss. TPTimesStopLoss = 3 - TP is 3 Times StopLoss.

- TP is 3 Times StopLoss. StopLoss = 150 - Stop loss in pips, manual stop （if not automatic stop）

- Stop loss in pips, manual stop （if not automatic stop） TakeProfit = 300 - Take profit in Pips. Close order when the average price distance is TakeProfit （if not automatic stop）

- Take profit in Pips. Close order when the average price distance is TakeProfit （if not automatic stop） IsAutoTrailing = trail_on - Trailing stop loss on/off.

- Trailing stop loss on/off. TrailingStop = 20 - Trailing StartStop in Pips.

- Trailing StartStop in Pips. TrailingStep = 5 - Trailing Step in Pips.

- Trailing Step in Pips. PipStep = 30 - Two Orders Opening price difference.

- Two Orders Opening price difference. MULTIPLE_DIGITS1 = 1

MULTIPLE_DIGITS2 = 100

MULTIPLE_DIGITS3 = 10

MULTIPLE_DIGITS4 = 10 - Set the level of broker points

- Set the level of broker points MULTIPLE_DIGITS5 = 10





NOTE

The default settings in the EA are simply place holders. Before using the EA, please enter your own settings that work for you best.





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