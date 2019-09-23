DYJ ArtOfMakingMoney attempts to gauge bullish and bearish forces in the market by using two separate measures, one for each type of directional pressure.

The EA's BearsIndex attempts to measure the market's appetite for lower prices

The EA's BullsIndex attempts to measure the market's appetite for higher prices

Features

Monitors all pairs at the same time.

The EA monitors the top 35 pairs by default, but you can select less pairs if you wish.

It is a multi-currency EA that can be run from a single chart (M5 to D1,recommended timeframe - H1).

Usually, the winning rate of profit in three orders is above 95%.



Parameter:

m_magic=54289721 -- magic number

InpPairs =EURUSD,USDJPY -- comma-separated list of symbols to be traded.



AutoLotLevel = First -- Auto lots level

InpLots = 0.01 - - Lots

InpLotsExponent = 1 -- Lots Exponent(min is 0.01 )

InpMaxOrdersForSymbol= 10 -- "InpMaxOrdersForSymbol" is the maximum limit of the total open positions of each currency pair

InpMaxSymbols=9 -- 'InpMaxSymbols' is the maximum limit for the total number of currencies pairs with open positions

TakeProfit_L = 600 -- Take Profit in long points

StopLoss_L = 6000 -- Stop Loss in long points

TakeProfit_S = 550 -- Take Profit in short points

StopLoss_S = 6000 -- Stop Loss in short point

InpTraildelta = 1.5 -- Not used if 0

AutoTradeTime = true -- true：Enter the transaction according to the preset schedule of the base currency pair . false:All pairs of currencies are traded at the same time.(StartTradeTime to EndTradeTime )

StartTradeTime = 18 -- Time to enter the market

EndTradeTime = 18 -- Time to leave the market

InpMaxOpenTime = 456 -- Check positions time



