DYJ ArtOfMakingMoney
- Experts
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Daying CaoHello!
I am a software engineer has been developing for many years.have their own unique trading system, has a wealth of EA trading experience. The main currency is EUR/USD, GBP/USD. USD/JPY,AUD/USD , USD/CAD, gold, EUR/NZD cross currency.
- Version: 2.61
- Updated: 23 September 2019
- Activations: 5
DYJ ArtOfMakingMoney attempts to gauge bullish and bearish forces in the market by using two separate measures, one for each type of directional pressure.
The EA's BearsIndex attempts to measure the market's appetite for lower prices
The EA's BullsIndex attempts to measure the market's appetite for higher prices
Features
- Monitors all pairs at the same time.
- The EA monitors the top 35 pairs by default, but you can select less pairs if you wish.
- It is a multi-currency EA that can be run from a single chart (M5 to D1,recommended timeframe - H1).
- Usually, the winning rate of profit in three orders is above 95%.
Parameter:
- m_magic=54289721 -- magic number
- InpPairs =EURUSD,USDJPY -- comma-separated list of symbols to be
traded.
- AutoLotLevel = First -- Auto lots level
- InpLots = 0.01 - - Lots
- InpLotsExponent = 1 -- Lots Exponent(min is 0.01 )
- InpMaxOrdersForSymbol= 10 -- "InpMaxOrdersForSymbol" is the maximum limit of the total open positions of each currency pair
- InpMaxSymbols=9 -- 'InpMaxSymbols' is the maximum limit for the total number of currencies pairs with open positions
- TakeProfit_L = 600 -- Take Profit in long points
- StopLoss_L = 6000 -- Stop Loss in long points
- TakeProfit_S = 550 -- Take Profit in short points
- StopLoss_S = 6000 -- Stop Loss in short point
- InpTraildelta = 1.5 -- Not used if 0
- AutoTradeTime = true -- true：Enter the transaction according to the preset schedule of the base currency pair . false:All pairs of currencies are traded at the same time.(StartTradeTime to EndTradeTime )
- StartTradeTime = 18 -- Time to enter the market
- EndTradeTime = 18 -- Time to leave the market
- InpMaxOpenTime = 456 -- Check positions time